Deadly clashes during the arrest of Lahur Sheikh Jangi in Iraqi Kurdistan

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions in Iraq's Kurdistan Region, Lahur Sheikh Jangi, leader of the opposition "People's Front Party", was arrested alongside two of his brothers following a violent confrontation with security forces in Sulaymaniyah. The operation, which unfolded in the early hours of Friday morning, resulted in multiple casualties and has drawn both domestic and international concern.

The recent armed conflict in Sulaymaniyah was the result of a deep and long-standing political and familial power struggle within the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

Sheikh Jangi was once co-president of the PUK alongside his cousin Bafel Talabani, son of the late President of Iraq, Jalal Talabani. Their relationship deteriorated in 2021, leading to Sheikh Jangi's removal and Bafel consolidating control over the party.

Sheikh Jangi later founded the Peoples Front Party, which gained traction and won seats in the 2024 elections, and has posed a challenge to PUK dominance.

Legal Charges and Arrest Warrant

The Sulaymaniyah Court issued an arrest warrant under Article 56 of the Iraqi Penal Code, accusing Sheikh Jangi of criminal conspiracy and destabilizing public order. The operation to arrest him involved heavy weaponry and counter-terrorism forces, which many viewed as excessive and politically motivated.

Armed Clashes and Security Concerns

Sheikh Jangi's loyalists, known as the Scorpion Force, resisted the arrest, leading to hours of armed clashes. The use of tanks and heavy weapons inside a civilian area shocked many and raised concerns about the militarization of political disputes.

Political Suppression Allegations

Critics argue that the arrest was not just legal enforcement but part of a broader crackdown on opposition voices. Similar actions were taken recently against other opposition figures, including Shaswar Abdulwahid, fueling fears of authoritarian tactics.

Regional and International Reactions

The Kurdistan Regional Government expressed concern over the violence, while the federal government in Baghdad called for transparency and restraint. International bodies, including the U.S. and Turkey, condemned the escalation and urged peaceful resolution.

In essence, this wasn't just a legal matter, but a flashpoint in a larger battle over political control, legitimacy, and the future direction of Kurdish governance.

In addition to Sheikh Jangi, his brothers Aso and Bolad were also arrested, while Rebwar Hami Haji Ghali, commander of the Lalazar forces, surrendered himself to the security authorities.

The operation to arrest Sheikh Jangi in Sulaymaniyah involved several key Iraqi Kurdish security units, primarily affiliated with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

