Dead Bear Gets Revenge, Kills Hunter

Exclusive to OpEd News: Life Arts 12/17/2024 at 5:41 PM EST H2'ed 12/17/24



Black bear large.

(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Mike Bender/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service) Details Source DMCA



In early December 2024, a group of hunters in Virginia stalked a terrified, and clearly outnumbered and out-weaponed bear.

The desperate bear climbed a tree to escape them.

Then one of the hunters shot the bear.

In death, the bear seemed to get its revenge, as it fell on one of the hunters, who died as a result.

Is there a moral here?

Don't ask me, I'm a vegetarian.