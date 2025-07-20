 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/20/25

Day 652 accelerating genocide: Survivors shall not forget not forgive

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments, In Series: Reports from Palestine
The situation in the Gaza strip is now beyond catastrophic and gets worse every day. In the past 24 hours (on day 652 since Israeli regime started accelerating its genocide): 130 killed and 495 injured just the past 24 hours. Eighteen children were reported dead from malnutrition in the same 24 hours (a record). The numbers do not tell the full picture since hospitals were decimated and the numbers above are a mere fraction of what is happening and unreported. Children, the elderly, and the injured (the most vulnerable) perish in this extermination campaign without being reported by anyone. Estimates now are that about 10% of the 2.3 million people of Gaza strip are dead now (and 30% injured)!!!!!!!! This is the moral issue of our time. This is a stain on each of the billions of people around the world who are able to stop it and yet let it happen!!! Survivors shall not forget not forgive not only the perpetrators but those who aided them including by staying silent while their governments gave weapons and money!!

Every one of us, every decent human being, should work to end this accelerating genocide/holocaust. Last night my late mother came to me in a dream/vision and my thoughts was that I miss her so much but I am only grateful she did not live to see this genocide unfold in 2023 let alone continue for almost two years now. The heartache would be unbearable for her (she had witnessed the massacres of 1948 Nakba). But I miss her and my father so much. PLEASE WATCH VIDEOS and ACT NOW:

One

Two

Three

Four

Five (a father and child who dies in his arms at the US/Israel deathtrap)

Six

Seven

I'm a Genocide Scholar. I Know It When I See It.

A majority of Israelis support the genocide. Here is an example.

Israeli Terror in Lebanon: Inside the Pager Attacks.

Palestine, genocide, ecocide and the progressive left (event 14 August).

This is an amazing resource, website with thousands of links for making a better world covering areas from sustainability to wars. Including these links on Gaza

At the Bandung Spirit conference, a special session/panel/roundtable/workshop will be dedicated to Palestine in order to formulate: 1) A statement ; 2) An action plan. The call for abstracts and for participation in the session WITH PALESTINE TO BUILD THE WORLD ANEW is online. If you wish to contribute to the session on Palestine, you may submit your proposal online until the end of July.

Some nations are taking some (small) steps to end Israeli impunity.

Stay Humane, ACT, and keep Palestine/hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

Series: "Reports from Palestine"

Day 649 of genocide: Bombing a church, knowledge and actions (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/17/2025
Day 645 What and why? & the struggle continues (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/13/2025
Day 634: Extermination, cruelty, and RESISTANCE (Sumud) (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/02/2025
View All 174 Articles in "Reports from Palestine"

Tell A Friend