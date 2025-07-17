Day 649 of genocide: Bombing a church, knowledge and actions

Read, act, and share

[update: Our mobile educational unit team was stopped twice this week as they tried to reach marginalized Palestinian communities but we managed to get through with delays. Thank you to the 115 of you already donated and 12 who offered to volunteer in our current drive; you can still join these great people palestinenature.org]

A Gaza Catholic church that Pope Francis phoned on a daily basis has been bombed by the Israeli regime forces with two Palestinians civilians killed who were sheltering in the Church: Foumia Ayad and Saad Salameh. Italian priest Gabriele Romanelli was injured.

Need signatures on this open letter prior to Friday July 18 in support of freedom flotilla.

Wikipedia detailed page with links on induced famine in Gaza Strip.

Israeli regime confesses to stealing organs from Palestinians they killed.

UN agency sounds alarm as 1 in 10 children in Gaza now malnourished.

Commercial drones used to bomb civilians in Gaza.

Resist genocide and ecocide. Event on 20 July 8 PM Palestine time (7 PM WAST time).

Better World Information and in particular their guide to the atrocities in Gaza with over 25,000 links.

Handala sets sail to break the siege on Gaza.

(from Jewish Voice for Peace) ACT to support largest union (3 million) calls out the racist ADL group that supports genocide while claiming it is working to stop discrimination.

Stay Humane, act, and keep Palestine and hope alive

