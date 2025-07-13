Day 645 What and why? & the struggle continues

This past week we lost two dear friends Ron Taylor, a British supporter whom I knew for nearly 20 years through activities and programs for Palestine including our 2011 welcome to Palestine campaign. Bayan Nuwayhed Al-Hout, a great author and palestinian activist. She wrote many great books. Here is my review of her 2004 book on the massacre of Sabra and Shatila siyeh.org/sabraandshatila/ (hard to believe that 20 years pass so quickly).

So far over 60 of you donated to palestinenature.org/donations and few decided to volunteer (palestinenature.org/volunteer). We thank you.

Interview in English and Greek on situation in Palestine (Militaire News)

The what is happening section on day 645 of accelerating genocide.

The worst stage of 20 months of genocide.

Plans to depopulate Gaza.

Just one of thousands of US supplied bombs hitting a hospital grounds. Why?

And a nurse reporting from inside Gaza.

Gaza's most senior surgeon (Ahmad Qandil) was also just killed. Hundreds of healthcare workers have been killed and most hospitals intentionally destroyed to ensure efficiency of the genocide.

No prisoner exchange deal as Israeli regime wants to implement Rafah concentration camp and transfer.

The dead bodies piling up and no place to bury them.

Now listen to the speeches at the funeral of one of the killers.

Volunteer nurses reveal what it's like inside a Gaza hospital And we live in a surreal world where we have to make a petition (now garnered >400,000 signatures) to LET BABY MILK ENTER GAZA! Let that sink in and to try to Stop the ONGOING genocide.

800 starving Palestinians have been murdered in cold blood by those running GHF at the 'food distribution centres'.

Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention on lacing flour with narcotics.

A day in Gaza for one of the lucky families still alive.

The genocide and ethnic cleansing is expanding to the West Bank and this past week settlers beat to death two Palestinians, one of them a US Citizen born in Florida.

The WHY: Benjamin Netanyahu (milewski) worked at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) 1976-1978. BCG recently produced a paper about relocating the Palestinians out of Gaza Strip and also helped formulate the GHF, the so called "aid distribution scheme" run by the US/Israel which serves as the death traps. Why?

Donald Trump puppet of Benjamin Netanyahu's vision includes expanding normalization, disarming adversaries, and ending any Palestinian aspirations for freedom. Why?

Best-selling apps made by Israeli spies revealed: Some of the most frequently downloaded Apple and Google apps were developed by Israeli spies and war criminals, generating billions in revenue for the apartheid economy.

US building Israeli military facilities. Why?

The US government under Zionist control sanctioned Fransisca Albanese, the UN Rep for Palestine (an unpaid position).

Israeli government announced it received the 1014th shipment of weapons from the US (total now over 17 billion worth) in the past 20 months. That averages to three shipments every 48 ours. Why?

CUNY suspends student activist leader, fires four faculty members in escalation of repression against Palestine activism. Why?

ICE official: We used [Zionist] Canary Mission to find students to target for deportation. Why?

These and a thousand other actions to shield genocide. Why? Well: Mossad, HJeffrey Epstein, Blackmail of US politicians like Donald Trump is now so obvious that even Tucker Carson admits it. Let the people in Texas get flooded as long as the worship of the golden calf of Zionism is protected!!!!

The struggle continuing & the world is changing

Upcoming actions for Palestine

Songs of Palestine by Rimbiana

The Freedom Flotilla has set sail from Siracusa, Sicilia

11 nations BRICS declaration just issued after a successful meeting in Rio di Janeiro (and after US government threats!). Worth reading to understand the decline of US/Israeli empire [sell your USD assets and boycott US/Israeli products ASAP]

Convened by Colombia and South Africa as co-chairs of The Hague Group, the Emergency Ministerial Conference marks the boldest stand yet against the Gaza genocide and the collapse of the multilateral order.

Has Israel's economy taken a blow after Iran war? with Shir Hever

Stay Humane, ACT, and keep Palestine and hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

