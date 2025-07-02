 
Day 634: Extermination, cruelty, and RESISTANCE (Sumud)

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   1 comment, In Series: Reports from Palestine
The Extermination and Ethnic cleansing in the Gaza Strip is reaching unprecedented cruelty and the US government is sending another $517 million worth of bombs to the Israeli regime to continue it while destroying the US for the sake of the Zionist lobby. On Monday June 30th, Israeli forces bombed the only still functioning cafe in the Gaza Strip. Surviving Intellectuals, journalists, academics frequented it to escape the relentless genocide. 32 were killed there instantly and dozens were injured (many critically and lack of medical facilities means death or permanent disability). An image of a stunned injured elderly man (my age) next to the body of his wife among the devastation haunts me.

Then we heard today that the Israeli regime assassinated Dr. Marwan Al-Sultan, a cardiologist and director of an Indonesian hospital (only barely functioning hospital in Gaza City). The Israeli army knows his home perfectly well sent him a missile killing him and his wife and their 5 children.

MOSAB ABU TOHA, wrote "In the past three hours, Israel has savagely attacked over four school shelters in northern Gaza, resulting in a large number of casualties. As of this writing, hundreds of families are sitting or sleeping in the streets after fleeing the bombed shelters. The schools that were bombed are: Al-Falah School - Al-Zaytoun neighborhood; Halawah School - Jabalia; Halimah Al-Sa'diyah School - Jabalia; a group of school shelters on Yaffa Street - Al-Zaytoun neighbourhood."

Omar wrote from Gaza where he is trying to care for a group of 22 people to survive: "Perhaps tonight is the last night I write to you. I hope it isn't the last-- or maybe it's better if I don't hope at all. This soul is weary; it craves peace. The tanks are near. Their roar sits heavy in my lap, rattling this exhausted body. Gunfire crackles without end, everywhere. The grinding of treads devours what little memory remains-- I hear it so clearly, crushing my dreams. My dreams! What a hollow word. I don't even know how it slipped through my fingers. A burst of bullets-- first, second, third... Dear God, what is this madness?! My hand trembles again as Ahmed, my nephew, crouches like a hunted thing, clinging to his grandmother. Fear gnaws at him, crouching over his small body like a predator savoring its prey. Children are easy meat for terror. The tanks roll closer. The wail of ambulances swells. And I wonder: Will another image emerge? A man burning, his body torn open, while the world feasts on his agony-- only to forget him in two days? Has our suffering become a stepping stone for others' success? I don't know if morning will come. Not tomorrow's dawn-- but the dawn of the sky, when my soul rises to a place wrapped in peace, where love flocks like doves. A place untouched by this screaming violence." A day later, he wrote: "The price of sugar in Gaza is extremely high, and the Americans involved in the American aid know this very well. What happened today is one of the worst crimes ever committed. Read carefully what I'm about to say: as soon as the first wave of American aid arrives, people rush to get sugar first. Today, the Americans deliberately placed the sugar in a separate area. Then, they dug a deep pit just before the sugar zone, covered it with nylon, and lightly sprinkled it with dirt so that no one would see it or notice. The starving reached the sugar first, and seven people fell into the pit. Then a bulldozer came and buried them alive. Meanwhile, a man in his fifties was returning from the aid area, nearly collapsing. I held him, and he said to me: 'I'd rather die of hunger than go back to that aid-- it's aid of death'."

YET, THERE ARE COUNTLESS POINTS OF LIGHT GIVING US HOPE: Randa hasn't even graduated from high school, and for the past two years she's had no school. Look how resilient the Palestinian people. Despite everything".no food, no security, no homes (her home was destroyed last month, and they're all living in a bombed out building) they're organizing a high school equivalency test next month, so now she must study and will stop vlogging to keep us informed of what is going on

HERE IN BETHLEHEM, we are moving and expanding our Palestine Museum of Natural HIstory against all odds. We have halls for biodiversity, geology, Paleontology, ethnography, Palestine history, children exploration and more. We also continue almost daily programs and workshops for children. We could use any and all technical or financial support. Check out palestinemature.org and follow us.

The pressure via resistance/sumud is working (though not fast enough). We must continue the global uprising/intifada that targets the billionaire class who do not have any empathy as they destroy millions of lives. Our remaining friends in Gaza and all Palestine deserve freedom and an end to genocide and ethnic cleansing.

Some MAGA is waking up and dropping their blind support for Colonial Zionism and some government officials and the public are moving to change the system (see New York City mayor's race for a good gauge of coming change).

So stay Humane, act, and keep hope alive (even in the midst of this man-made hell on earth)

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus
       -- Peter Barus

Francesca Albanese is the most courageous person on the planet Earth. Use the link in the article to download the UN document. It may disappear soon, if the vicious pronouncements out of the White House are any indication.

Albanese, simply doing her job at the UN, has compiled the full paper trail connecting the Gaza Holocaust to the hundreds of corporate entities employing millions of Americans in almost all Congressional districts, that not only profit from the genocide, but rely on it utterly for their prosperity.

This is relational dysfunction at unprecedented scale. It must be addressed if humanity is to avoid extinction. If not, it will be collective self-immolation. Confronting this truth is but a first step toward sanity. We have cut off our true means of existence. Now it's only represented, symbolized, iconized, spoken about, conceptualized, just the tattered menu, mistaken for the meal.

But this is not inherent, not hardwired, not "Human Nature." Our species lived ninety-nine percent of our existence in harmony with all of our relations. Humans have withdrawn, maybe terminally, from the web of life, and it is deflating, collapsing. Slipping through our fingers.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 2, 2025 at 4:06:10 PM

Tell A Friend