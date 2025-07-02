Day 634: Extermination, cruelty, and RESISTANCE (Sumud)

The Extermination and Ethnic cleansing in the Gaza Strip is reaching unprecedented cruelty and the US government is sending another $517 million worth of bombs to the Israeli regime to continue it while destroying the US for the sake of the Zionist lobby. On Monday June 30th, Israeli forces bombed the only still functioning cafe in the Gaza Strip. Surviving Intellectuals, journalists, academics frequented it to escape the relentless genocide. 32 were killed there instantly and dozens were injured (many critically and lack of medical facilities means death or permanent disability). An image of a stunned injured elderly man (my age) next to the body of his wife among the devastation haunts me.

Then we heard today that the Israeli regime assassinated Dr. Marwan Al-Sultan, a cardiologist and director of an Indonesian hospital (only barely functioning hospital in Gaza City). The Israeli army knows his home perfectly well sent him a missile killing him and his wife and their 5 children.

MOSAB ABU TOHA, wrote "In the past three hours, Israel has savagely attacked over four school shelters in northern Gaza, resulting in a large number of casualties. As of this writing, hundreds of families are sitting or sleeping in the streets after fleeing the bombed shelters. The schools that were bombed are: Al-Falah School - Al-Zaytoun neighborhood; Halawah School - Jabalia; Halimah Al-Sa'diyah School - Jabalia; a group of school shelters on Yaffa Street - Al-Zaytoun neighbourhood."

Omar wrote from Gaza where he is trying to care for a group of 22 people to survive: "Perhaps tonight is the last night I write to you. I hope it isn't the last-- or maybe it's better if I don't hope at all. This soul is weary; it craves peace. The tanks are near. Their roar sits heavy in my lap, rattling this exhausted body. Gunfire crackles without end, everywhere. The grinding of treads devours what little memory remains-- I hear it so clearly, crushing my dreams. My dreams! What a hollow word. I don't even know how it slipped through my fingers. A burst of bullets-- first, second, third... Dear God, what is this madness?! My hand trembles again as Ahmed, my nephew, crouches like a hunted thing, clinging to his grandmother. Fear gnaws at him, crouching over his small body like a predator savoring its prey. Children are easy meat for terror. The tanks roll closer. The wail of ambulances swells. And I wonder: Will another image emerge? A man burning, his body torn open, while the world feasts on his agony-- only to forget him in two days? Has our suffering become a stepping stone for others' success? I don't know if morning will come. Not tomorrow's dawn-- but the dawn of the sky, when my soul rises to a place wrapped in peace, where love flocks like doves. A place untouched by this screaming violence." A day later, he wrote: "The price of sugar in Gaza is extremely high, and the Americans involved in the American aid know this very well. What happened today is one of the worst crimes ever committed. Read carefully what I'm about to say: as soon as the first wave of American aid arrives, people rush to get sugar first. Today, the Americans deliberately placed the sugar in a separate area. Then, they dug a deep pit just before the sugar zone, covered it with nylon, and lightly sprinkled it with dirt so that no one would see it or notice. The starving reached the sugar first, and seven people fell into the pit. Then a bulldozer came and buried them alive. Meanwhile, a man in his fifties was returning from the aid area, nearly collapsing. I held him, and he said to me: 'I'd rather die of hunger than go back to that aid-- it's aid of death'."

Historicide in Gaza: Israel's destruction of official and personal archives is changing how Palestine's story can be told.

From economy of occupation to economy of genocide - Report of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967.

How to get more colonizers for the depleted Israeli economy?

Ethnic cleansing of Masafer Yatta.

Plans of apartheid existed for decades and became formalized in the Oslo accords 1993 and implementation is accelerating now.

YET, THERE ARE COUNTLESS POINTS OF LIGHT GIVING US HOPE: Randa hasn't even graduated from high school, and for the past two years she's had no school. Look how resilient the Palestinian people. Despite everything".no food, no security, no homes (her home was destroyed last month, and they're all living in a bombed out building) they're organizing a high school equivalency test next month, so now she must study and will stop vlogging to keep us informed of what is going on

HERE IN BETHLEHEM, we are moving and expanding our Palestine Museum of Natural HIstory against all odds. We have halls for biodiversity, geology, Paleontology, ethnography, Palestine history, children exploration and more. We also continue almost daily programs and workshops for children. We could use any and all technical or financial support. Check out palestinemature.org and follow us.

The pressure via resistance/sumud is working (though not fast enough). We must continue the global uprising/intifada that targets the billionaire class who do not have any empathy as they destroy millions of lives. Our remaining friends in Gaza and all Palestine deserve freedom and an end to genocide and ethnic cleansing.

Some MAGA is waking up and dropping their blind support for Colonial Zionism and some government officials and the public are moving to change the system (see New York City mayor's race for a good gauge of coming change).

So stay Humane, act, and keep hope alive (even in the midst of this man-made hell on earth)

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French