Day 624 & thuds of explosions

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   1 comment, In Series: Reports from Palestine
This blog can also be found here for easy share.

Sirens blaring here in Bethlehem on day 624 of the accelerated genocide (friends and UNICEF now tell us children are dying of thirst and hunger in Gaza Strip and we are besieged here in West Bank). We hear the thuds of explosions now near us after Trump did the only thing he could considering the Epstein files/videos. We may be in the last few days before the end of our lives here in the belly of the beast so I want to say that MAY ALL GET THEIR DUES. Those who live by the sword die by the sword and those who work for peace will get it. As Jesus noted in his sermon on the mount: "Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth. Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled. Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy. Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God. Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God. Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

I and other analysts have repeatedly said that this genocide in Gaza and attacks on five countries so far in 21 months is not done by the Israeli regime alone. Israel/US killed >1000 civilians in Iran and Palestine in this last week. Israeli leaders still boast about their use of starvation and thirst as a tool to achieve their stated goal to "reshape" (dominate) the region and liquidate Palestine as an idea. Western media like the AP, the BBC and CNN and Fox News regurgitate the lies fed to them by Zionists and try to shield the public from facts like the fact that we are already in the middle of a global war started to support colonialism and imperialism. The common people get their information from independent sources which explains why there is now a big chasm between people and governments in the West and why those same governments are now trying desperately to suppress free speech. The facts cannot be hidden. Facts include that the Israeli regime which refuses to sign non proliferation treaty has the only nuclear arsenal in our region. Facts like 8.5 million Palestinian refugees caused by ethnic cleansing by this western supported regime. Fact is that some 18 trillion in US national debt is due to wars done on behalf of the Israeli regime.

Here is another smaller example of propaganda. According to Iranian and independent media outlets, the target 19 June 2025 was the techno park for the Israeli military intelligence with hundreds of officers working there developing cyberwarefare. By all measures, the attack was successful and damage to an adjacent and rather empty Soroko hospital building was due to strength of the blast (no patients or staff were there). Yet, suppression of information immediately started and no mention was made in the propaganda blitz about "Iran targeting civilians" and "hospitals" was made of the three hospitals targeted intentionally in Tehran or the 38 hospitals targeted or blown up in Gaza by the Israeli intentional campaign collapse all healthcare system in Gaza. Israel passed a law that makes it illegal to photograph or report on damage done during this war to Israeli infrastructure with anyone violating this subject to up to two year imprisonment. Their worry is that this can result in citizens finding out that the official narrative is false and might increase dissent. But Israelis are looking to leave anyway (70% hold foreign passports) even against government attempt to keep them hostage. Israel killed 230 journalists in Gaza to enforce no reporting of methodical and intentional genocide and destruction of essentially all hospitals and clinics in the Gaza Strip (see reports by World Health Organization and other UN agencies).

Social media and alternative media help common people understand why there is an ongoing genocide and why a global war is being waged and this information empowers action to resist empire. Why BBC editors must one day stand trial for colluding in Israel's genocide (same for other western media agencies)

Last message I sent logical analysis from five thoughtful people. Here is five more to help you understand the "sh*t" we are in thanks to narcissistic fascists:

On #WorldRefugeeDay, Palestinian climate campaigners, sea rescue workers, GretaThunberg, civil society & activists launch The Madleen Declaration! Together, we call for a unified movement for a free Palestine, safe movement & climate justice

Urban defender manual is now available in many languages (from John Spencer)

Stay Humane and keep hope alive (even if there is now a 70% probability of cockroaches inheriting the earth)

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Peter Barus

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus

Mazin is an American citizen with a distinguished academic career in the US, a scientist who has established the world-class educational institutions, Palestine Museum of Natural History, and Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability, which have continued to produce research papers and conduct classes and programs open to the public, old and very young. Dr Qumsiyeh has made frequent trips around the world, speaking to thousands on the full range of topics, from Western Asian flora and fauna to the environmental impacts of the longest ongoing military occupation. He has endured arrest and beatings, and long delays in airports, always returning to his ancestral homeland to continue the work of scientific exploration, discovery and teaching to benefit all of humanity and our Biosphere, come what may.

The museum is now in an active war zone, under constant threat, by accident (under Iranian retaliation) or design (US/Israeli state terrorism).

I have known Mazin and Jesse since at least 2007, in person and online. There is not the smallest chance that these reports contain propaganda, false statements or fake news.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 22, 2025 at 9:34:36 AM

Author 0
