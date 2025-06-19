 
Day 621: Iran explainer and more (read/act)

Day 621: Iran explainer and more (read/act)

By DR MAZIN QUIMSIYEH
Do read and act (at least forward) on this day 621 of the accelerated Zionist/Western genocide on the Gaza trip, day 6 of the attack on the 92 million Iranian nation. Silence is complicity and no one is safe if the Zionists continue to drain USB taxpayers coffers (now 37 trillion in debt, at least half due to the Zionist lobby). Read on to know more

A video of Iran and its people so you know what "US/Israel" is targeting.

What is going on and why the US/Israel declared war on Iran and where are we going?

Then Bibi files: explains Neanyahu's genocide and his endless lies.

Arab leaders shamelessly helping the Israeli regime attack Iran and Palestine.

Yet, "No Arab or non-Arab country is intercepting the 2000lb missiles that wipe out families in their tents. Three hours ago, a mother and her three kids were killed. Shame on you and your missiles. I hate this cruel world.-- "Mosab Ab Taha.

Campaigners say Saudi Arabia executed prominent journalist for Twitter account: Supporters of Turki al-Jasser, who had been imprisoned for seven years, say his execution is a result of the impunity that Saudi authorities enjoyed over Khashoggi murder

PROFESSOR ZACHARY FOSTER, Rutgers University "If Iran with nuclear weapons scares you, try to imagine how scary it would be if a rogue state practicing apartheid occupying 3 countries carrying out a genocide got ahold of nuclear weapons. The same state that considers Palestinian NGOs terrorist organizations and calls every human rights organization in the world antisemitic. Imagine how scary it would be if THAT state had a nuclear weapon. The same state that acts with total impunity and regards itself as above international law. Now THAT is the state I would be extremely worried would actually use a nuclear weapon" Israel is the single greatest threat to human existence on planet earth."

"Israel" as a colonial project is breaking down. The apartheid regime wants to restrict airlines opening only for incoming but not outgoing patients. But the Israelis are leaving in droves and now through Egypt Al-Arish airport. Since a majority of Israelis hold foreign passports, they have options and an estimated 800,000 to 1 million "Israelis" live abroad. The downing of four F-35s ($110 million each), depleting stockpiles of weapons (soon to be replenished by the US), and daily cost of $250 million (US taxpayer money), are just the tip of the iceberg. The main oil refinary in Haifa is out of business now (no gas here in Bethlehem and sirens are blaring even as I write this), defense and Mossad headquarters hit by missiles that four layers of defense could not stop. That is why the regime wants the US more openly involved.

A friend of mine advised that we should not sit and watch as the empire implodes. I disagree and think we should all act to cut down loss of life and destruction on all sides. I do agree that Zionism is a "suicide death cult" taking themselves, the US, and the region down. I am beginning to feel sorry for millions of Israeli Jews who have been hijacked (mentally) by this disease (yes Zionism) and are marching down the path of suicide. Part of this form colonial pathology is feelings of victimization, doubt, and self-pity. The genocide accelerates these trends. It is painful to watch. But, to save our planet we must act as Greta Thunberg and hundreds of millions are acting: connecting the dots and understanding that climate justice is social justice. It is ending the oligarchy and ending the rule of narcissists like Netanyahu, Trump, Abbas and others.

Stay Humane and keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend