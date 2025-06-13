 
Day 615; 11 elemental facts, global war?

Day 615; 11 elemental facts, global war?

By DR MAZIN QUIMSIYEH  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments, In Series: Reports from Palestine
Yesterday I told staff that there will be an attack on Iran and to stock on food. It started few hours later. It does not take a genius to figure these things out as all the signs were clear. Trump (Epstein/Mossad videos holding him by the balls) told Iran to surrender to his (Israeli) demands within 60 days. Attack happened on day 61 and only a few days after Iran released secret documents proving that the International Atomic Energy Agency (which is allowing "Israel" to have many nuclear bombs) is infiltrated by the Mossad. Is anyone surprised at the turn of events? It maybe worth repeating elemental facts:

1) Zionism is a global racist political movement of which "Israel" as a state is merely a stage and a sub-project (the goal is global domination).

2) This project is predicated and built on the largest mass grave and concentration camps in modern history. Liquidating Palestinians and Palestine is a prerequisite for expansion of the project. Conversely Palestinian resistance/steadfastness is also key to ending humanity's nightmare.

3) Half a million Palestinians have been massacred since 1948 4) Now 8.5 million Palestinians are refugees/displaced people.

5) The Gaza Strip is now the largest (and only) extermination camp on earth.

6) Israel cut off the internet access to the Gaza strip so the extermination/ genocide will stop being broadcast

7) International law was discarded (US veto and spineless politicians arund the world).

8) Zionism runs the US and both engage in war crimes and crimes against humanity.

9) Both empires are run by megalomaniacs not very different than Hitler, maybe only less intelligent and timed when a global war will have no winners.

10) Leaders of the vassal states helping Israel (Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, the new government of Syria, etc.) are also clueless about the shifting quick sands under their feet. They will soon be discarded by their masters.

11) the concomittant genocide and ecocide is bad for ALL: those who condone it, support it, or neutral to it. No one will be immune from the carnage.

We are living in a period of transition and the old empires are decaying. This is the time of monsters.. Empires start wars, stretch themselves too thin, then collapse. Meanwhile weapons manufacturers propser, people die, gold and oil prices will continue to go up. So will national debts of states like the USA. Common people get poorer while the rich get richer. Many will have insouciance and denial about the grim fate they help create to others and to themselves. But the global uprising seems to be growing. We live in predictable and interesting times. You can either be active and shape your future or let the evil forces shape the future for you (and they will come for you after they finish with people in our region).

The genocide and ecocide continues unabated. Actions speak louder than words. Time is critical. We in Bethlehem are now under siege. All the gates to our ghetto are closed. Gaza continues to be decimated. Silence is deafening.

Stay tuned, stay humane, ACT to keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time?
 

Related Topic(s): Genocide; Genocide, Add Tags
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Series: "Reports from Palestine"

Tell A Friend