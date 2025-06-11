Day 613: a personal loss and looking for hope

613 days since the beginning of this wave of genocide. Sad to report to you that the apartheid forces bombed the family building of my friend from Gaza Sakhr Intair (master degree in civil engineering). Both his parents and his two brothers were killed and are still under the rubble. I had talked to his parents only a few days ago. The surviving family members are also starving and like many friends and colleagues in the extermination camps of Gaza await their fate amidst the hunger and extermination games.

Is there hope for them? Is there hope for humanity? The Global movement (a global intifada) is growing. Hundreds of thousands of new activists joined the movement in the past 613 days but we arent there yet and the horrors continue. Friends go on ships trying to break the siege (now there are more calls for more ships from every country). Thousands are joining the land march to Gaza border 12-15 June. Demonstrations in every major city in the world (notable exception of the quisling dictatorial Arab regimes). Activists willingly pay a price for obeying their conscience. Friends and relatives are arrested and persecuted for speaking out. We push forward. In the US, police officers (and now National Guard and Marines) were "trained" by Israeli officers and inducted into racism and militarized. Conditions for global revolution are fulfilled. A genocide perpetrated by Western Governments does have a global effect even if it is carried out in an otherwise obscure corner of the planet (though termed a (un)holy land). It is after all the 21st century and the future of humanity is at stake. La luta continua.

We look for hope in this dark sea of horror and find some points of light. Examples:

Please stay Humane, continue to act to keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

