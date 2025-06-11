 
Login/Register Login | Register
484 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 6/11/25

Day 613: a personal loss and looking for hope

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments, In Series: Reports from Palestine
Author 6967
Editor
Peter Barus
Message Peter Barus

613 days since the beginning of this wave of genocide. Sad to report to you that the apartheid forces bombed the family building of my friend from Gaza Sakhr Intair (master degree in civil engineering). Both his parents and his two brothers were killed and are still under the rubble. I had talked to his parents only a few days ago. The surviving family members are also starving and like many friends and colleagues in the extermination camps of Gaza await their fate amidst the hunger and extermination games.

Is there hope for them? Is there hope for humanity? The Global movement (a global intifada) is growing. Hundreds of thousands of new activists joined the movement in the past 613 days but we arent there yet and the horrors continue. Friends go on ships trying to break the siege (now there are more calls for more ships from every country). Thousands are joining the land march to Gaza border 12-15 June. Demonstrations in every major city in the world (notable exception of the quisling dictatorial Arab regimes). Activists willingly pay a price for obeying their conscience. Friends and relatives are arrested and persecuted for speaking out. We push forward. In the US, police officers (and now National Guard and Marines) were "trained" by Israeli officers and inducted into racism and militarized. Conditions for global revolution are fulfilled. A genocide perpetrated by Western Governments does have a global effect even if it is carried out in an otherwise obscure corner of the planet (though termed a (un)holy land). It is after all the 21st century and the future of humanity is at stake. La luta continua.

We look for hope in this dark sea of horror and find some points of light. Examples:

  • Doctors against Genocide.
  • Tunisian land convoy to break the siege.
  • The most despised country on earth has furthered its hatred by stopping aid ship and stealing all the baby food on board.
  • The Madleen boat did achieve its objectives despite it being pirated and Israel kidnapping its passengers in international waters.
  • Good people will act Francesca Albanese calls for a Global Sea Fleet to Break the Siege of Gaza.
  • The Last Days of Gaza: The genocide is almost complete. When it is concluded it will not only have decimated the Palestinians, but will have exposed the moral bankruptcy of Western civilization. (Chris Hedges).
  • As Gaza's children are bombed and starved, we watch - powerless. What is it doing to us as a society?
  • Only people power will end this.

Please stay Humane, continue to act to keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Genocide; Genocide, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Reports from Palestine"

Attack on Madleen, empires collapse , and statement from One Democratic State Campaign (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/09/2025
Eid Al Adha marked the 608th day of genocide & six actions to do (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/07/2025
World environment day and more (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/05/2025
View All 164 Articles in "Reports from Palestine"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Disinformed about the Disinformation Governance Board? Call Chertoff!

The Great Reset: Masters of the Universe are going to make it all ok

The Thing About Lighting Rods

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

2007 LTE on upcoming 08 Election

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend