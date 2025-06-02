Do you want to be inspired and feel optimistic? One thing you can do is check out and follow this facebook page where you will see examples of Palestinians building despite the horrors: things like children activities (children being empowered to connect with the land), progress on an amazing new building project (new museum of natural history), field work activities (including encounters with colonial settlers) and more. And here is a very short video and an earlier article on what we do.

Be informed and share the information (or at least the links that intrigue you)

From Mosab Abo Toha: "Only an international military intervention should stop this mass killing of starved people. Israel has just shot dead 39 and wounded over 115 starving people in Rafah near the Food Distribution Center. People in Gaza need PROTECTION from these bloodthirsty soldiers. Shame on everyone who is only watching. According to the head of the medical team at the Palestinian Medical Relief Society, Israeli soldiers near the food distribution centre shot people in HEAD AND CHEST."

From Dr. Ahmad Al-Farra, director of the pediatric department at Nasser Hospital. "We receive a murdered child every 40 minutes. A killed woman every 60 minutes. And a dead person every 15 minutes,"

On day 604 of this wave of genocide, no one can say they did not know:

They had names: It Took 24 Hours to Speak the Names of 12,000 Children Israel Killed in Gaza-- A Fraction of the Total.

Videos from Gaza youths.

The deadliest period in history for Palestinian prisoners. I was honored to give testimony in the Sarajevo tribunal. Here is the final declaration.

Carbon footprint of Israel's war on Gaza exceeds that of many entire countries.

Israel kills six guards for aid shipments to give chance to looters.

Testimony before the UN Security Council by US Volunteer physician Ferouz Shelia.

From Dr. Haidar Eid on the time of monsters.

Surviving Occupation in a Climate-Changed West Bank.

Voices of Environmental Justice: In West Bank, Hope for Future in Link Between Land and People

Mazin Qumsiyeh, biologiste palestinien : Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ?Nous vivons un ge'nocide et un e'cocide, ils sont intentionnels Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ?

Netenyahu reiterates his call for genocide According to surveys, most Israelis agree with their prime minister: WHY? Gedeon Levi explaining what renders the Israeli mind inherently in Denial a potentially a Criminal Mind.

Middle East Eye on the "negotiations" [Witcoff is a Zionist profiteer whose allegiance is to Israel not the US so we can't expect much].

Israel's New INGO Registration Measures Are a Grave Threat to Humanitarian Operations and International Law - 55 Organizations Say.

Follow actions of ships trying to break the siege on Gaza and here is Greta Thunberg on her joining the ship.

Unified call to confront famine in Gaza: launch the diplomatic humanitarian convoy now (900 organizations signed).

The Geneva International Peace Research Institute Submits Communication to the ICC on the Complicity of the European Commission In Genocide.

Stay Humane, ACT, and keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

French