 
Login/Register Login | Register
394 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 6/12/25

David Brooks on Trumpism versus Abstractions, and Walter J. Ong's Thought (REVIEW ESSAY)

By       (Page 1 of 10 pages)   No comments

Thomas Farrell
Message Thomas Farrell
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

Walter Ong
Walter Ong
(Image by josemota from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) June 12, 2025: David Brooks (born in Toronto on August 11, 1961), the prolific author of best-selling books such as The Road to Character (Random House, 2015), is also the self-styled conservative columnist, in the tradition of Edmund Burke, at The New York Times since 2003. In the present essay, I want to discuss David Brooks' NYT column titled "I'm Normally a Mild Guy. Here's What's Pushed Me Over the Edge" (dated May 29, 2025).

For further information about David Brooks, see the Wikipedia entry titled "David Brooks (commentator)":

Click Here

Now, in his new NYT column, David Brooks begins with a discussion of certain statements made by the Notre Dame political scientist Patrick Deneen and JD Vance before he became Vice President. David Brooks quotes Vance as having said, "'People will not fight for abstractions, but they will fight for their home.'"

David Brooks characterize this as "Elite snobbery [that] has a tendency to set me off, and here are two guys with advanced degrees telling us that regular soldiers never fight partly out of some sense of moral purpose, some commitment to a larger cause."

However, David Brooks quickly pivots to criticizing "the moral rot at the core of Trumpism." David Brooks says, "Trumpism can be seen as a giant attempt to amputate the highest aspirations of the human spirit and to reduce us to our most primitive, atavistic tendencies." So, the target of David Brooks' criticism is Trumpism - "including Trump, Vance, [Stephen] Miller, and the O.M.B. director, Russell Vought" - and, of course, also Patrick Deneen, described by David Brooks as "the Lawrence Welk of post-liberalism, the popularizer of the closest thing that the Trump administration has to a guiding philosophy."

Poor Lawrence Welk!

Wikipedia does have an entry on "Patrick Deneen":

Click Here

However, I would make two observations about it: (1) the entry on Patrick Deneen includes a somewhat lengthy quotation about him from David Brooks, but the quotation is from 2012 - years before Trump's political rise; (2) the Wikipedia entry about Patrick Deneen ends with the year 2020 - and this contains nothing about Deneen's more recent popularity that David Brooks highlights in his recent NYT column dated May 29, 2025.

Now, on May 21, 2025, the philosophy professor Alasdair MacIntyre of Notre Dame died at the age of 96. He is most widely known for his advocacy of virtue ethics.

Alex Traub wrote the obituary in The New York Times (dated June 2, 205):

Click Here

In it, Traub mentions that "more recently, one constituency claimed Mr. MacIntyre's work most completely and prominently: the Trump-supporting, religious, anti-consumerist and illiberal right. Two leading commentators of this world, Patrick Deneen and Rod Dreher, have written books that pay tribute to Mr. MacIntyre." Subsequently, Traub points out that "Mr MacItyre deplored becoming part of an ideological battle of his own time. "'The moment you think of yourself as a liberal or a conservative,' he said, 'you're done for.'"

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9  |  10

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Farrell Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Columnist; David Brooks; History; Jesuits; Pornography; Pornography And Politics; Trumpism, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was the Indian Jesuit Anthony de Mello Murdered in the U.S. 25 Years Ago? (BOOK REVIEW)

Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today?

Celebrating Walter J. Ong's Thought (REVIEW ESSAY)

More Americans Should Live Heroic Lives of Virtue (Review Essay)

Hillary Clinton Urges Us to Stand Up to Extremists in the U.S.

Martha Nussbaum on Why Democracy Needs the Humanities (Book Review)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend