Dan Cooper's edit and reposting of a Facebook post by Jordan Skora

Original posting: September 3, 2026

Yesterday Trump tweeted that Americans have "too many non-working holidays" and that it's "costing our country billions." Today, Republican leaders announced they're going on vacation two weeks earlier than planned and won't return until mid-November. This all while Mitch McConnell hasn't been seen or heard from since mid-June and is still collecting paychecks.

Billions have been cut from medical research, global aide, and welfare programs under the guise of saving tax payers money, while Trump has added almost $4 TRILLION dollars to the national debt since January 2025, and personally increasing his net worth by over $4 billion.

He promised to "Make America Healthy Again" and now food has never been less safe to eat. He promised "No New Wars" while bombing Iran for Israel, negatively effecting the global economy and putting American lives at risk. And he promised to release the Epstein files which he's now doing everything to block and says is a hoax.

He's demolished whole wings of the White House, bullied our closest foreign allies, and is trying his damnedest to put his own name on an assassinated President's memorial.

He's posted an Ai image of himself as the Pope, a video of the Obamas as apes, and an Ai video of him wearing a King's crown dropping sewage from a fighter jet onto Americans asserting their first amendment rights.

He's mouthed "f*ck you" and given the middle finger to a factory worker, posted "Good, I'm glad he's dead" after a Vietnam War Veteran (and Trump's political opponent, Robert Mueller) passed away, and has called members of the press "dumb" "stupid" and even "piggy" if he decides you're not up to his level of attractiveness.

He's denied election results, defied judges orders, withheld federal funds to people he doesn't like, and has "joked" about (illegally) running again in 2028.

He has deported American citizens, sued his own IRS for $10 billion, and falsely arrested an Olympian for "vandalizing" the reflecting pool.

He's trying to sell part of Yosemite National Park to a private real estate firm, opened up millions of acres of formerly protected American land to mining and drilling, and has recently said that if you don't want a data center in your community you must be "backwards and poor."

All of this has taken place in the past 16 months. Not to mention his 34 felony convictions, having been found legally liable for sexual abuse, and his prior extramarital affairs.

Regardless of which party you may be inclined to vote for, ahead of November's elections we really need to take a look at what leadership looks like in this country and what direction we want America to go in. It's clear (to me at least) that Trump is an incapable leader and does not have what is best for America at heart. And while he's not on the ballot in 2026, there are multiple Trump apologists who are, who will continue to lead us further into chaos, division, and debt.

Unfortunately Facebook posts aren't going to move the needle, but we really need to wake up as a country to see what's happening right in front of our faces.

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