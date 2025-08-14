DC Protests Fascist Takeover

From Substack's Really American, "a grassroots political organization producing the most impactful political content every day."

If it wasn't for independent media, we wouldn't know about a lot of these protests.

BREAKING: In a powerful moment, a massive crowd has gathered in Washington, DC protesting Donald Trump's fascist plan to take over the city.

Fascism is Here: In a stunning moment, Trump announces plans to militarize major American cities after deploying the National Guard to Washington, DC, mentioning NYC, Baltimore, and Oakland. "This will go further."

