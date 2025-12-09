DALLAS 2025 JFK Conference VIDEO Update

Watch the speech HERE. Read the speech HERE.



Dr. John Dee Queen Elizabeth I Master Spy 007 and Wizard behind the JFK

(Image by Trineday Publisher Kris Milligan) Details DMCA



Dr. John Dee, Queen Elizabeth I, Master Spy 007, and Wizard behind the JFK Assassination Presented by Paul Fitzgerald on November 20, 2025

PREMISE

The premise of the speech regards historical events related to JFK's Fitzgerald family that preceded his assassination in 1963 by some four centuries. These events, which branded his Desmond branch of the family as traitors to the Crown of England, became a long-standing motive to remove any trace of his Tudor ancestry and erase him from the royal line of succession. Following our investigation into the chronology of the Fitzgerald family (starting with its creation in 1096) and its connection to the JFK assassination we wove the myths surrounding the Fitzgerald family through Paul Fitzgerald's personal story as a member of the same Desmond branch as JFK.

OUTLINE

I. Introduction Reflection on 2023 Dallas JFK convention speech

Shift from conventional JFK conspiracy theories (Giancana, Castro, Monroe) to esoteric and historical frameworks Introduction of John Dee, Queen Elizabeth Is magician and spy II.

John Dee and Esoteric Foundations Dee's role in astrology, sorcery, and shaping narratives of reality Connection between Dee's Cosmopolitics and modern geopolitics

Eschatology: Doctrine of last things, resurrection, judgment, and divine justice Dee's vision of rebuilding Solomons Temple and establishing a new world order III.

JFK Assassination as Eschatological Process Linking JFK's death to ritual sacrifice traditions (e.g., Archbishop Thomas Becket, Execution of Knights Templar)

Family connections: Fitzgerald lineage traced to medieval Anglo-Norman nobility Gerald Fitzgerald, Earl of Desmond, and his execution in 1583 Dee's Calendar reform and symbolic date alignment (Nov 22, 1307 Nov 22, 1583 Nov 22, 1963)

IV.Fitzgerald Family History and Anglo-Norman Politics Origins in 12th century Ireland (Princess Nest and Gerald of Windsor) Fitzgerald Houses of Kildare and Desmond, feuds with the Butler's Role in Wars of the Roses and Tudor succession Gerald Fitzgerald's imprisonment, rebellion, and eventual execution on Nov 22, 1583

V. Dee's Imperial Vision Solomonic-Theurgic magic and Elizabethan imperial destiny British imperialism tied to Arthurian and Roman myths CIA's recognition of Dee's Perfect Arte of Navigation as proto-intelligence work Framing JFK's assassination as continuation of imperial eschatological mission

VI. Afghanistan and Modern Parallels Paul Fitzgerald's journalism during Soviet invasion of Afghanistan (1980s) Parallels between CIA, Knights Templar, and holy wars Zbigniew Brzezinski's role in shaping U.S. covert action and empire strategy Link between Fitzgerald legacy, Cold War geopolitics, and esoteric imperialism

VII. Symbolism, Numerology, and Prophecy Importance of numbers (117, 380) in esoteric traditions Room 117 assassination of U.S. Ambassador Adolph Dubs (1979) as symbolic event John Dee's Cosmopolitics as proto-GPS and predictive geopolitics Externalization of the Hierarchy (Alice Bailey, Lucis Trust) and prophecy of 2025

