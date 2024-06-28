D-Day and G-7 Reflections: World Lessons for Ending Gaza, Ukraine Wars

By Ashleigh Fields and Robert Weiner

Though Generation Z has never seen nuclear warfare, it is well clear that they understand the posed threat. As Gen Z obliterates social media with heartfelt posts about the war in Gaza propelling President Joe Biden to draft an amenable ceasefire proposal, the world is learning to draw a powerful parallel from today's unrest in Gaza and Ukraine to the mission of soldiers fallen 80 years past in Normandy. Humanity and the desire for peace are constants.

Biden's proposal for a truce was accepted by Israel, refuted by Hamas. Over a month ago, Egypt and Qatar authored an agreement, agreeable to Hamas but rejected by Israel.

However, both outline Israel's full withdrawal as the first step in the proposal, which is crucial. After losing Rafah as a safe haven, international onlookers are questioning the possibility of peace.

Both Israel and Hamas must accept that neither can be eliminated at this time without delivering an overwhelming and unnecessary blow to humanity. For this reason, their desires must take a backseat to the indignance of the world.

Society will not allow neither to blunder. Those who are dead long and deserve to be returned to their families as outlined. Though amends may never be accepted, solemnness can be secured.

The end goal seems to be getting both sides out of the very serious box. The world's goal is peace; it is a major lesson of D-Day's 80th Anniversary ceremonies, and the G-7. Utilizing age-old remedies from decades past, a resolution can be confirmed. However, many viewing bloodshed recorded moment by moment must recognize generating a truce is complicated.

The dilemma's got Biden's hanging on a cliff, both literally and physically. We saw that as he honored the 225 lost at Pointe du Hoc off the French coast.

"As we gather here today, it's not just to honor those who showed such remarkable bravery on that day, June 6th, 1944. It's to listen to the echoes of their voices, to hear them, because they are summoning us, and they're summoning us now," Biden said. "They're asking us: What will we do?

"They're asking us to do our job: to protect freedom in our time, to defend democracy, to stand up aggression abroad and at home, to be part of something bigger than ourselves," he continued indirectly referencing wars that have gotten the world involved.

Earlier in his speech, Biden said, "the most natural instinct is to walk away, to be selfish, to force our will upon others, to seize power and never give up". But upon conclusion, he reiterated that American recusal could not transpire citing involvement as a " a solemn vow to never let them [Pointe du Hoc soldiers] down".

The image of 225 slain is starkly magnified amidst today's death toll. The 34,900 Palestinian lives and 1,139 Israeli souls diminished, lost, tortured, and family members bereaved can never be repaired but the mainline proposal for the release of prisoners in exchange for hostages is a worthy jumpstart to align both groups on one accord.

"In Gaza, innocent civilians are suffering the horrors of the war between Hamas and Israel," Biden released in a statement in honor of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha. "Too many innocent people have been killed, including thousands of children."

United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk said a child in Gaza is killed or wounded "every 10 minutes". A new war strategy has been developed by Hamas, using hospitals, schools and churches to cover from Israeli air strikes, purposely positioned with civilians as human shields.

According to Al Jazeera, whose television channel has been banned 62 percent of homes have been destroyed, 26 hospitals and hundreds of medics have been killed.

"The world needs to wake up and realize that Israel has no choice but to protect its citizens and you shouldn't be surprised when it does so with greater and greater strength and resolve, and don't come to us with complaints when the situation gets out of control," Israeli President Issac Herzog warned last week after facing "attacks" from Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

