Cycles of Time

1 comment

David Son

What is time? Time is change and motion. Time is a product of the Solar System. Also, time is contained within the Solar System. Time is only a measurement- cycles of motion that measure change within the person and environment.

When we think of time we look at a clock. If asked, "what is the time?" a person will immediately reply by explaining the hours, minutes, and seconds. However, this measure of time is derived from the change of day to night cycle which the rotating Axis repeats daily. A clear distinction that registers within a person, which is light then dark then light. This measure is divided into 24 hours. This measure of time is constructed and derived from the intrinsic natural cycles of the Solar System. Change within a second is imperceptible, meaning it is not observable. However, change within a minute is perceptible. We can observe movement of people and objects in this short span. In less than a minute, a person can walk from the kitchen to the living room. The person moves and the change from room to room is observed and remembered.

The Earth's orbit counts the year. The orbit of the Moon counts the month. And, the turn of the axis of Earth counts the day. These three measures produce our concept of time. They are cycles of motion. Change is recorded based upon these cycles which we count. The record of change is observed and held in consensus, and eventually recorded in our history. Human development charts a record of time measured in years. We observe the physical change of our body and the intellectual development of our mind. The change is measured by the yearly orbit of the Earth, and, more specifically, the monthly orbit of the Moon and the daily turn of the Axis. Seasons are another cycle of change that occurs in the temperate regions of the planet. Change is observed by the life cycles of the environment around us, which includes the birth and death of plant life. In the spring, foliage blooms to life, through the summer it flourishes, and by autumn the cycle is complete. The seasons cycle with a measurement of four. We reference this cycle of motion- growth and decline- of foliage when we relate personal events to others, which include when and where.

We have a natural time clock, and from this we have precise created time which counts to the second, which is a created derivative, compatible, but not distinct. The created clock we use allows us to measure the speed of light. Light is a measurement of time. The speed of light is 299,792,458 meters per second. The gravity of the Sun holds the orbits of nine planets. Time measurement beyond the gravitational pull of the Sun becomes solely created, apart from the natural cycles of the Solar System.

Time is framed in years down to seconds. The year has fifty-two cycles of weeks which are segmented into seven days. The day is segmented into hours. We are locked into this regimen. The work week is 37.5 hours. Productivity is measured by counting how long it takes to make something. Time measurement harnesses productivity and allows for predictable outcomes.

Time is relative to a Solar System. Planetary motion around a Sun is unique. A planet without a rotating axis or a lunar orbit would not have the same concept of time. The reducible intrinsic natural measures of time that begin with a yearly orbit are confused with the created time of hours, minutes, and seconds.

I earned a M.A. in History (1996) from Temple University. Also, I earned a M.S.Ed in Education (1999) from the University of Pennsylvania. I am a former teacher. I live in Pottstown, Pa.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Rob Kall

Comment by Rob Kall:

Well said.

Another facet is our experience of tune, Back in the early seventies, Alvin Toffler wrote, in his book Future Shock, about how, as we get older, time seems to pass faster, since it is a smaller percentage of our lives

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 1, 2024 at 12:47:22 PM

Tell A Friend