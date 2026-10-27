Cut! Quick! Get me rewrite!



The rewrite machine.

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By Bob Gaydos

It reads like the script from a bad Hollywood B movie. With the future of humanity at stake.

The president of the United States, for generations regarded as the leader of the free world, announces a deal with Russia — for even more generations regarded as a predatory wannabe bigger power and traditional enemy of the United States — to buy what sounds like a lot of diesel fuel. It actually amounts to only about two weeks’ worth for busy American truckers, who are struggling with the hugely inflated price of diesel.

Russia, whose economy is also struggling, is involved in a brutal and unpopular war it started by invading its neighbor, Ukraine, an ally of the U.S., who has supported it in that war. So this relatively minor oil deal amounts to treachery at the highest level. When that American president also criticizes the Ukrainian president for not, in effect, surrendering to Russia, which in many ways is losing the war, and says that Ukrainians should choose a new president who will submit to Russian demands, the treachery is multiplied. Whose side is the U.S. on?

The plot thickens and the question becomes more pointed when it is discovered that Russia, whose leader is coincidentally a former head of the Russian KGB spy agency, has been providing intelligence help to Iran, a country with which the U.S. is at war. So, the American president is helping Russia, a traditional enemy, to conquer Ukraine, an American ally, even though Russia is helping America's opponent, Iran, to attack and kill Americans and their allies in the Middle East.

That war with Iran was started by the American president for bogus reasons, in violation of the country’s Constitution and in a deviation from his stated campaign promise not to start another “forever war" in the Middle East. It is also the reason for the inflated price of diesel fuel and the need of the American president to make that deal with Russia to look like he’s doing something to ease the economic pain from the war he has no apparent strategy to end.

Or, plot twist, is the diesel deal really more of an effort to help the Russian president, whom the American president publicly admires and whose economy is suffering and whose war has cost hundreds of thousands of Russian lives? True treachery. Treason.

Americans, like Russians, are weary of senseless wars. They’ve seen this plot before. Loved ones are dying and they can’t afford basic stuff. They also vote and, unlike in Russia, votes in the U.S. are still being counted legitimately. Mostly.

Also, not coincidentally, the American president had promised in his campaign for office to end the war in Ukraine on “day one.” That was almost two years ago. People were noticing the contradictions and deaths.

So the American president, a self-proclaimed deal-maker, made a deal. He switched sides in the war. Treachery. Then he had his on-and-off friend, who happened to be the richest man in the world, pull the plug on a high-tech defense system the Ukrainians depended on to alert them to Russian missile attacks. The richest man in the world, a white supremacist, just happened to own the defense system, yet another significant plot twist. The very rich man claims the American president ordered the system cutoff. The president, a notorious liar whose mental capacity was clearly declining, blames his sometimes friend.

Whom to believe?

Ukrainians and Americans didn’t care who did it. Many of them don’t trust either man at this point. Pressure is building. They want it all to stop before the American president, who had often boasted about obliterating Iran in that war he started and can’t finish, decided to use nuclear weapons at his disposal to make good on that threat. Once and for all.

That significant plot twist would certainly test the loyalty of (1) Russia, also a nuclear power, and (2) China, the growing world power in the East, and (3) North Korea, who also possessed nuclear weapons, all of whom were aligned with Iran against America in that god-forsaken war the American president had started with the assistance of a cliche drunken Defense Secretary.

It’s a scriptwriter’s nightmare. Written into a corner. Will it be nuclear holocaust and end of the world as known, or, surprise, a heroic effort by someone or someones in the American Congress summoning the courage and ending the nightmare by removing the president from office for the survival of the planet, never mind Ukraine, Iran and the American Dream?

The trouble is, Hollywood likes both endings.

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