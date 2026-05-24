Curse of the intellectual

There is a curse for a thinking person. It is a double curse if that thinking person is also afflicted with the (some would say naive) idea that he/she can help the world to a better future (less suffering, peace, sustainability etc). The activist addiction to work is the believe that he/she can change cirumstances and that working towards sustainable human and natural communities is a duty (sustainable planet). Yet, it is difficult to keep consistent positive attitude knowing how close we are to an unlivable planet due to climate change, habitat destruction, pollution, overexploitation of resources,and invasive species. This is the curse of knowledge. This is not to mention how close we are to a catastrophic global war........ For more including link see my blog.

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive,

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French