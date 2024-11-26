Cuomo is yesterday's news

Looking for a break from all Trump all the time, we went out the other night to listen to a talented local duo, Kevin and Sue, perform some familiar tunes and some not so familiar. A good decision on our part. Also serendipitous for me.

One of the songs Kevin sang was "Yesterday's News", by William Sadler. I'd never heard it, but I wrote the title down on a napkin immediately. Then I heard the lyrics and I knew there had to be some reason.

Later that night, I read a story in The New York Times about New York City Mayor Eric Adams' legal problems with the feds and the people thinking of succeeding him should he resign, be removed or run for reelection. Among the 13 names was Andrew Cuomo.

Yesterday's news.

Cuomo resigned in 2021 during his third term as governor of New York State in the midst of a sexual misconduct scandal. He was way too handsy with female employees. Since then, he's been pretty much out of the news. In addition to the inappropriate behavior with females, he was known to be a bit of a bully politically. So sure, he's just what New York City needs in a mayor.

The other interesting name in that list of would-be successors to Adams is Letitia James. Don't tell me the gods don't have a sense of humor, particularly when it comes to puffed-up politicos.

James, of course, is the state attorney general who pressured Cuomo to resign when the sexual assault allegations against him multiplied. She was relentless. Also in her re'sume' is a $454 million civil fraud judgment against Donald Trump and an embezzlement verdict against the leadership of the National Rifle Association. She also previously held the job of advocate for the City of New York. Maybe tomorrow's news.

There's a line in the song: "A worn-out man with worn-out dreams." Frankly, Cuomo blew it. He had a major national profile for his handling of the Covid crisis and if he had just stuck to business, he might well have been the Democratic Party presidential candidate this year. Instead, he joined his father, Mario, as a New York governor who might've been president. Couldda, wouldda, shouldda.

As for the beleaguered mayor, he faces federal charges of bribery, fraud, and soliciting donations from a foreign national. Not the kind of case the justice department typically loses. Nonetheless, Adams has denied the charges and is resisting calls to resign.

Two of his key aides have also been indicted and four prominent members of his administration have resigned. New Yorkers are not happy. Adams, too, would appear to be yesterday's news.

***

Yesterday's News

"Five o'clock in the station, with no clear destination

Lord he's just killin' time, "Can you spare us a dime?" hear him say

Got some scars to remind him, got his best years behind him

Ah but he's got enough change to buy him some Night Train

