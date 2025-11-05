 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 11/5/25  

Crowdsourcing a. 50-year Progressive vision

1 comment
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Rob Kall
Make Dreams Real
Make Dreams Real
(Image by Kansas Sebastian from flickr)   Details   DMCA

A group of us have been working on the Arc of Justice Alliance, envisioning a left-wing version of the Lewis Powell memo, with the goal of building a powerful left-wing, progressive infrastructure that can stand up to and beat the power and policy infrastructure the right wing has created in the 54 years since the Powell memo.

An essential element of such a project requires long-term vision. What are the goals for 5, 10 years? 20, 25, 30 and 50 years out? What would the left like the USA and the world to look like in 50 years? That's my question here. I'm hoping that this article will, with crowdsourcing, create a fantastic list. What would you like to see in in 5, 10, 20 and 50 years?

Pick any year span and put your list of what you'd like to see in addition or ss enhancements down as a comment. Here are some things I'd like to see accomplished:

Make America great by giving its citizens more of the benefits and rights and freedoms that other first-world and even second- and third-world nations provide their citizens.

Mamdani had 100,000 volunteers. We will develop scores of ways if not hundreds of ways to make it easy for people who care to volunteer and participate more directly in making change happen.

The left has vastly more soft powers in the form of celebrities, artists, and influencers than the right has. A systematic plan to tap their power and integrate them and give these people opportunities to participate in making change happen must be developed.

It's illegal to be or become a billionaire or even a half a billionaire. Special laws will be created to prevent billionaires from using their assets to evade these laws through use of lawyers and hidden money, assets, and multiple companies. Big corporations often have over a thousand different companies to separate out responsibility and liability.

The world's economy has shifted from predatory capitalism to some other form of economic model that focuses on what is good for the people, not corporations.

Education is free for all at least at the community-college level. And anyone can get a bachelor's degree without having to pay tuition If their income is less than the top 20%.

Critical thinking and uncensored history is included in education.

Free child care for people whose income is less than the top 20%.

Worker rights are massively improved and increased. That means that parameters have to be discussed and defined.

30% of workers must be in worker cooperatives.

Decommodification, meaning elimination of private ownership of major utilities and issues like energy, prisons, healthcare, major digital platforms, broadband, satellite networks, roads, and more must happen.

Major steps to decrease authoritarianism and the factors that produce authoritarians--primarily passive authoritarians who want to be told what to do.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media.

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Marta Steele

Awesome endeavor, Rob, between you and A1 and what a dream to accomplish and what issues would confront us in the fruition process? How do we reach unanimity?

Two additions I'd like to see: how to redesign our electoral system to make it 100% foolproof in terms of machinery and personnel; and more on immigration issues and rights.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 5, 2025 at 3:54:20 PM

