Crowdsourcing a. 50-year Progressive vision

A group of us have been working on the Arc of Justice Alliance, envisioning a left-wing version of the Lewis Powell memo, with the goal of building a powerful left-wing, progressive infrastructure that can stand up to and beat the power and policy infrastructure the right wing has created in the 54 years since the Powell memo.

An essential element of such a project requires long-term vision. What are the goals for 5, 10 years? 20, 25, 30 and 50 years out? What would the left like the USA and the world to look like in 50 years? That's my question here. I'm hoping that this article will, with crowdsourcing, create a fantastic list. What would you like to see in in 5, 10, 20 and 50 years?

Pick any year span and put your list of what you'd like to see in addition or ss enhancements down as a comment. Here are some things I'd like to see accomplished:

Make America great by giving its citizens more of the benefits and rights and freedoms that other first-world and even second- and third-world nations provide their citizens.

Mamdani had 100,000 volunteers. We will develop scores of ways if not hundreds of ways to make it easy for people who care to volunteer and participate more directly in making change happen.

The left has vastly more soft powers in the form of celebrities, artists, and influencers than the right has. A systematic plan to tap their power and integrate them and give these people opportunities to participate in making change happen must be developed.

It's illegal to be or become a billionaire or even a half a billionaire. Special laws will be created to prevent billionaires from using their assets to evade these laws through use of lawyers and hidden money, assets, and multiple companies. Big corporations often have over a thousand different companies to separate out responsibility and liability.

The world's economy has shifted from predatory capitalism to some other form of economic model that focuses on what is good for the people, not corporations.

Education is free for all at least at the community-college level. And anyone can get a bachelor's degree without having to pay tuition If their income is less than the top 20%.

Critical thinking and uncensored history is included in education.

Free child care for people whose income is less than the top 20%.

Worker rights are massively improved and increased. That means that parameters have to be discussed and defined.

30% of workers must be in worker cooperatives.

Decommodification, meaning elimination of private ownership of major utilities and issues like energy, prisons, healthcare, major digital platforms, broadband, satellite networks, roads, and more must happen.

Major steps to decrease authoritarianism and the factors that produce authoritarians--primarily passive authoritarians who want to be told what to do.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).