 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds      

Criticism Does Not Mean Hate

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Civic Anger
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Civic Anger

One defining trait of ultranationalist governments and their adherents is the belief that any criticism of the government or its policies is tantamount to an attack on the nation itself. Different countries respond to this perceived threat in different ways mostly depending on how far down the authoritarian path they've traveled.

Take North Korea. Any criticism of Kim Jong Un, his ancestors, or the repressive policies of his government is met swiftly and brutally. Dissidents are routinely imprisoned in forced labor camps. Worse still, these camps don't just punish the individual who misbehaved;family members can be sent to those same camps as a form of guilt by association and social circles are rumored to be imprisoned as collective punishment for one person's dissent.

Russia handles things differently, but the authoritarian brutality remains. Dissidents may be sent to penal colonies in Siberia, where many people, including Alexei Navalny, die from a combination of harsh conditions and withheld medical care. Others, like Mikhail Khodorkovsky, are allowed to leave after serving their prison time. But there are also extrajudicial consequences.

Government officials in Russia have an uncanny tendency to fall from high-rise windows. It is so commonplace that Newsweek has an article titled Full List of Russians to Fall Out of Windows Since Putin Invaded Ukraine. Russian dissidents who flee the country face even greater risks - poisoning is a common method used to silence them. Victims of poisonings that are suspected to be linked to Russian Intelligence include Alexei Navalny,Alexander Litvinenko, and Vladimir Kara-Murza.

All of this is to say: no matter how bad things may seem in America, were still on the starting end of the slope toward ultranationalist authoritarianism with (hopefully) time to hit the brakes and reverse course.

The United States is unique because we treat the criticism of two countries with the same disdain as actual authoritarian leaders would treat criticism of their own: Israel and, to a lesser extent, the United States itself.

Any commentary suggesting Israel compromise with Palestinians is frequently countered as an antisemitic attack. Pointing out the disparity in civilian death tolls between Palestinians and Israelis? Also labeled antisemitic. Advocating for Israel to withdraw to its 1967 borders? You guessed it again, branded antisemitic.

This standard of accepting no criticism applies only for Israel. Say what you will about Belgium, Uganda, or Australia, and no one will accuse you of harboring anti-Belgianism, anti-Ugandanism, or anti-Australianism.

Let me be clear:antisemitism is real, and it remains a serious threat both globally and here in the United States. But hatred, violence, and discrimination against Jews simply for being Jewish is categorically different from criticizing the policies of the Israeli government.

What's strange is that, as far as I can tell, there used to be more open debate about Israeli policies within Israel itselfthan has been permitted on the floors of Congress or in mainstream American media. That seems to have come to an end, with the Knesset Ethics Committee providing cover for calls to burn Gaza as being free speech while censuring or suspending lawmakers for speaking out against Israeli military operations in Gaza.

Donald Trump has pursued a similar strategy in the U.S. - framing any criticism, disagreement, or obstruction of his policies as evidence of deep hatred for America, treasonous, or even aligned with Satan. This includes protesters, Democratic lawmakers, judges who issue unfavorable rulings, and really anyone to the political left of him.

The political right often deflects warnings about this behavior by saying, "If he were truly authoritarian,you wouldn't be allowed to say these things." That's true. But the danger isn't that we've arrived at authoritarianism, but that we're normalizing its language and that's how the slope gets slippery.

Thankfully for us,A Halo Called Fred and John S. Hall (of King Missile) composed a perfect score A Little Bit Free: A Fascism Litmus Test in order to help us determine whether we have fallen to fascism. If you want a humorous take on this serious issue, this is the song that crystallizes it:

Listen on YouTube: Fred Missile - A Little Bit Free

Rate It | View Ratings

Civic Anger Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I live in the United States who is incredibly concerned about the state of the country and state of the world today. I've decided to use my "powers" for good by channeling my thoughts and energy into my blog. I am using a pseudonym only because (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Authoritarian Politics; Authoritarianism; Freedom; Freedoms; Nationalist Politics, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Adventures with ChatGPT and protest imagery.

Criticism Does Not Mean Hate

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend