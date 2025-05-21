County School Board Punts

"Why is accountability too much to ask of charter schools?"



- Steven Singer, Gadfly On The Wall

Under AB 1505, the decision to uphold the Los Angeles Unified School District's (LAUSD) vote to close down the Crete Academy Charter School should have been easy. Unfortunately, the unelected Board of the Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) has a history of overlooking charter school failures. I, therefore, took the opportunity to remind them of their responsibilities to students and taxpayers before they considered the appeal of the Crete Academy Charter School on Tuesday, May 13, 2025:

Before debating the appeal, the LACOE Board was reminded that the law states that a charter school deemed "low performing" can only be renewed if the data showed that it was making progress; an indicator Crete did not meet. Board member Yvonne Chan stated her opposition to the law she is sworn to uphold and led the majority in voting to reject their own staff's recommendation to deny Crete's appeal. She was joined by Andrea Foggy-Paxton, Stanley Johnson, and James Cross, who had the audacity to lie about the record, claiming that if they closed Crete, its students would be forced to go to a "crummy" LAUSD school. The data presented by LACOE staff specifically showed that Crete was outperformed by 12 of the 13 resident schools in the area.

Unfortunately, that was not the only time the law would be ignored during the meeting. With the Superintendent's recommendation rejected, the Board had to pass a resolution about what should be done about the school. After failing to achieve consensus regarding the resolution wording, they voted to go into closed session, denying the public the ability to witness the rest of the debate. This lack of transparency violated California's open meeting laws.

The Board returned from its private session with a fully formed resolution that was voted on without further discussion or the opportunity for the public to provide comment. The decision reached behind closed doors was to rule that the changes Crete had made to their Action Plan were so significant that the application to renew the charter was not the same as the one the LAUSD had voted on. It was, therefore, unanimously decided to send the application back to the LAUSD who will now have to spend more public dollars evaluating a school that the law clearly states should be closed.

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for public education, particularly for students with special education needs, and serves as the Education Chair for the Northridge East Neighborhood Council. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.