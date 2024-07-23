 
Login/Register Login | Register
104 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/23/24

County Education Board To Consider Charter School's Request to Expand

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Carl Petersen
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)
"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof"

-- - The First Amendment


(Image by Lashon Academy)   Details   DMCA

The Lashon Academy is requesting that its authorizers on the Los Angeles Office of Education (LACOE) approve a Material Revision allowing it to expand to a third campus on the site of Temple Beth Hillel. I have provided the following to the Board for the public hearing on this matter:

The Lashon Academy is seeking approval to expand its operations through the Material Revision that the public is asked to comment on today, but the truth is they are treating this requirement as a mere formality. The school has already signed a lease for the new facility on the Temple Beth Hillel property and according to the terms of this lease has already paid a $25,000 security deposit. It is already running advertisements for the new campus seeking new students. Are they acting on the belief that the system is so corrupt that this Board will rubberstamp their request without performing the due diligence required by law? Maybe they are taking a page from the NVMI playbook and running out the clock so any decision less than full approval will cause chaos.


(Image by Lashon Academy)   Details   DMCA

I would like to remind you that your responsibility is to the students of Los Angeles, not the convenience of the Charter School Industry. The revisions to the charter requested by Lashon are substantial and affect not only their students but also those in surrounding neighborhoods. The consequences of these changes must be carefully considered before they are approved even if that means that Lashon needs to delay implementation.

Even though the changes requested by Lashon would expand their reach into entirely new neighborhoods, a Community Impact Assessment is not included in the materials related to this agenda item. Does this mean that one was not completed?

The redlined version of the charter was also not amended to add newly affected schools to the "List of Schools Lashon Academy Students Would Otherwise Attend." For example, Burbank Elementary, which is 5.9 miles from the existing campus, is on the list but Colfax Charter Elementary is not, even though it is only 1.1 miles from the proposed campus. How can this board assess the impact of this Material Revision on the local school community under AB-1505 without this information?


(Image by Los Angeles County Office of Education)   Details   DMCA


(Image by Los Angeles County Office of Education)   Details   DMCA

There are also financial considerations for the school itself. Last year alone the Lashon Academy paid $85,241 in over-allocation fees because it enrolled fewer students than specified in its PROP-39 application. Since 2015 Lashon has paid a total of $344,645 because they have been unable to accurately predict their enrollment. It is my understanding that next year they are taking one more room at Valerio Elementary. How is the school going to avoid paying again this year if it is going to divert students to another campus?

The "Multi-site budget narrative" included with the agenda documents also needs further vetting, particularly Item 3 which states:

"We understand that adding this site gives us a small net income in our budget for 24-25 but we feel that we have sufficient savings to allow for this small net income."

If adding a new campus will produce "a small net income," why would the school need "sufficient savings" to compensate? This "small net income" would just add to the amount saved.

Finally, housing the additional campus on the site of a house of worship also raises questions about violations of the First Amendment, particularly since this school already comes very close to crossing the line that is supposed to exist between church and state. It is hard to say that a school is not religiously based when it is basing its academic program on a language that is exclusively related to one religion. If Israel is the "Nation-State of the Jewish People," does "the incorporation of the history of Israel and culture of Israel into enrichment areas," as stated in the charter, cross the line into religious instruction?

According to the lease, Temple Beth Hillel "maintains the right to display any religious symbols, art or iconography in its sole and exclusive discretion anywhere on the Premises, including any Shared Premises, outside of Lessee's Exclusive Premises." This will subject students of all faiths to religious indoctrination when receiving mandated public education. How is this not the establishment of religion financed by the taxpayers?

According to AB1505, this Board must ensure that information is provided about the impacts to the community. It also has an obligation to taxpayers and students to ensure this expansion will not negatively affect operations. Concerns about First Amendment violations must also be addressed. If they are not, then you must not allow Lashon Academy to add a campus on the Temple Beth Hillel property.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Charter School Failure, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend