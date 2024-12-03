Country Singer Burning Down Patriarchy: Joel Adam Russell VIDEO

Exclusive to OpEd News: Life Arts 12/3/2024 at 4:31 PM EST H2'ed 12/3/24

I never liked country music much. 'Til now. I LOVE this! A REAL man, a country western fella who brought tears to my eyes. I hadn;t realized how abandoned I felt by MANkind in this modern day witchhunt.

Joel Adam Russell, born and raised in Texas. He's God's gift to women. He's burning down the Patriarchy.

Add him to your Feminine Rage playlist.

Some of my favorite lyrics from his new song, "Knock the Boy Out of You":

"We did a real bad job raising you boys...

I heard the words, "your body my choice"

brother, you ain't the head of this house

put your hand on my sisters and you're gonna find out.

There's always a bigger fish in the lake

and I never met a piece o' sh*t I couldn't break"

These links show him singing:

.facebook.com/reel/1139290574427711

This one has the music only, with a lovely suggestive image!