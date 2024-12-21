 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/21/24

Could detente with our adversaries happen under a new Trump administration?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)

Dave Lefcourt
'I will be ready': Putin says he will meet Trump as he delivers annual news conference | ITV News Vladimir Putin said that he had not spoken to US President-elect Donald Trump in over four years, but was .ready. for potential ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: ITV News)   Details   DMCA

Russian President Vladimir Putin saying he hasn't heard from Trump but is ready to meet him.

Could detente, a relaxing of tensions with our adversaries, i.e. Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua et al be possible under the new Trump administration? It could and here's why.

To begin with the Dems have made themselves irrelevant. With Trump along with the Senate and House under the Repubs umbrella and with a conservative Supreme Court Trump has the government in his pocket.

Trump has made it known he wants to end the Ukraine war. With Russian President Vladimir Putin also open to ending that war a summit with the new American president is possible early on. It could happen rather quickly.

Trump who has been critical of President Biden authorizing current Ukraine leader Vladimir Zelensky firing missiles deep into Russian territory. That should cease once Trump is in power.

Though Trump has said he'd end the Ukraine war in 24 hours that's unlikely to happen.

Russia is winning the war in Ukraine and holds the key negotiating cards to ending it. There has to be recognition that Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, and the Kherson and Zaporiszhzhia regions of Ukraine have all voted in popular referendums to join the Russian Federation. So for Russia these areas are off the table of them rejoining Ukraine.

Russia doesn't recognize Zelensky as the legal president of Ukraine as he cancelled new elections last May and continues to reign while the country remains under Martial Law. Trump could end sending all US weaponry and monetary support to Ukraine and ask the Ukrainian people to demand new elections. Zelensky would be history if that happens. Though he could run again it's highly unlikely he could win.

Russia has demanded Ukraine never be part of NATO. With the US being the main cog in the organization that Russian requirement should be accepted as an integral part of the negotiations.

The current Ukraine regime is laced with neo-Nazis. This too is completely unacceptable to Russia. They must be purged from being part of any new Ukrainian government.

Finally Russia will demand Ukraine be a neutral country.

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend