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OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 11/4/26  

Could Trump's reign begin to end today?

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Dave Lefcourt
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Trump weighs next move in Iran war after Election Day President Donald Trump says the war with Iran .is going to be over very soon,. but reports indicate his administration is weighing ...
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The Congressional elections are today and the Democrats are the likely winners.

Traditionally in these off year elections the party holding the White House takes a hit in Congress.

The polls on President Trump's approval rating are in the 30% range. So his Republican party Congress members in the House could lose their majority and therefore the Speaker while it's possible the Repubs could lose in the Senate giving the Dems majority rule in the upper house.

That would put a brake on Trump's antics since all government spending must first be approved by Congress.

A Dems controlled Congress could prevent the Trumpster from continuing his war with Iran as he never received Congressional approval before he initiated that war in February of this year.

With over 60% of the people in the US against the war in Iran they would support a Congressional decision to ending it. But that can't happen until the new Congress is seated in January, 2027.

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Dave Lefcourt Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
Related Topic(s): Congress; Democrats; Elections; Majority; Trump And Iran; Trump And Putin; Trump Broken Promises; Trump Campaign Promises; Trump Foreign Policy; Trump Policies; (more...) Trump Presidency; Trump Threats, Add Tags  (less...)

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