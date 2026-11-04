Could Trump's reign begin to end today?



Trump weighs next move in Iran war after Election Day President Donald Trump says the war with Iran .is going to be over very soon,. but reports indicate his administration is weighing ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: CBS6 Albany) Details DMCA



The Congressional elections are today and the Democrats are the likely winners.

Traditionally in these off year elections the party holding the White House takes a hit in Congress.

The polls on President Trump's approval rating are in the 30% range. So his Republican party Congress members in the House could lose their majority and therefore the Speaker while it's possible the Repubs could lose in the Senate giving the Dems majority rule in the upper house.

That would put a brake on Trump's antics since all government spending must first be approved by Congress.

A Dems controlled Congress could prevent the Trumpster from continuing his war with Iran as he never received Congressional approval before he initiated that war in February of this year.

With over 60% of the people in the US against the war in Iran they would support a Congressional decision to ending it. But that can't happen until the new Congress is seated in January, 2027.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).