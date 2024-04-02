 
Login/Register Login | Register
71 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News    H3'ed 4/2/24

Could This Be the New Covid?

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   1 comment
Message Martha Rosenberg
Become a Fan
  (84 fans)


(Image by Martha Rosenberg)   Details   DMCA

Many who do not remember the 2003 SARS outbreak ignore the animal origins of such viruses which are called "zoonotic." Wet markets in which cats, dogs, birds, wild mammals and more are squeezed together and slaughtered on site explains the "jump" of a virus from one species to another including to humans.

Now, this week in Texas, we are seeing bird flu (which cost the lives of over 50 million "euthanized" birds) jumping to cows and to humans. Watch this space.

"The most plausible source of mammal infection"appears to be close contact with infected birds, including their ingestion," reads a paper in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases. "Continuous surveillance is essential to mitigate the risk for a global pandemic."

Such viral outbreaks are directly linked to the "intensive confinement of animals" in factory farms, according to the Journal of Public Health Policy.

The novel H1N1 virus (originally called swine flu until hog farmers objected to the bad PR) responsible for the 2009 - 2010 pandemic, was a new and ominous combination of five viruses--North American swine flu, North American avian flu, two swine flu viruses from in Asia and Europe and a human flu virus.

Five months after its identification, H1N1 had spread to 43 countries according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which declared it a pandemic in June 2009. Between 151,700 and 575,400 people died worldwide, according to the CDC.

In 1997, a strain of avian flu called H5N1 surfaced in Hong Kong, and for eight years had much of the world fearing a pandemic. Like H1N1, H5N1 was novel pathogen never before encountered with clear animal/zoonotic origins. By 2004, H5N1 had spread to more than 50 countries in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Martha Rosenberg Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by Random (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Animals; Covid Censorship; Covid Testing; Covid-19; Covid-19 Scam; Endangered Animals; Exotic Animals; Markets; Pandemic; People; (more...) People For The Ethical Treatment Of Animals, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Grassley Investigates Lilly/WebMD link Reported by Washington Post

The Drug Store in Your Tap Water

It's the Cymbalta Stupid

Are You Sure You're Not Psychotic Asks Shameless Drug Company?

Another Poorly Regulated "Derivative"--the Antidepressant Pristiq

MRSA and More. Antibiotics Linked to Obesity and Allergies, Too

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Martha Rosenberg

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 16, 2006), 84 fans, 980 articles, 749 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

please share this important public health waning

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 2, 2024 at 12:26:52 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend