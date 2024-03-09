Corporate Media Can't Undertand Biden's Unpopularity

A New York Times columnist on Saturday expressed bewilderment as to Biden's unpopularity, finally concluding that it must be because borrowing money for homes or cars is expensive.

I'm not saying that's entirely wrong, but here are some additional possibilities.

There's the ever-worsening inequality, but also the ever-worsening healthcare system, and the ever-worsening climate collapse. In the absence of radical change, many crises will go on getting worse, and each new occupant of the White House will gain ever more unpopularity as a result, regardless of whether he or she did more or less than the previous guy in the way of token mitigation.

Then there's the war on Gaza and the endless wars and militarism and military spending and militarization of the border. Most people want Biden to stop providing the arms and the vetoes and the propaganda support for genocide. Most people have grown up being told that's the very worst thing in the world. Now they watch Biden every day leading the charge for the very worst thing in the world. The fact that the corporate media pretends that Biden is trying to aid the very people he's killing cannot be expected to completely fool everyone -- especially people not paid the salary of a columnist to perform the function of failing to understand.

Then there's this: Biden and Trump set records for unpopularity as candidates last time. They're bound to break them this time.

Biden got over that hump last time by pretending to be Bernie Sanders. Here are 25 ways he could, if he wanted, follow through on his pretenses of four years ago:

Breaking promises is usually unpopular. Breaking promises that you had to fake in order to pass for popular in the first place is pretty damaging. The fact that the corporate media does not mention any of this, and that many people may be only vaguely aware of this, doesn't change the fact that all these lies were sold to people four years ago and are much harder to sell now -- and for the most part the sales pitch isn't even being attempted.

Are these mere possibilities, as I called them above? Are these not quite obviously actual reasons for the unpopularity of Joe Biden? Should we be more or less worried that the corporate media cannot see that, that it seems to have deluded itself rather than its consumers?