Corporate Cannibalism: Giants Clash Over Their Profits

Well, Nestle', for one, has seen the writing on the obesity wall and unveiled Garden of Life, Nature's Bounty and Boost--brands that support GLP-1 users. The products "address crucial aspects of weight management for individuals using GLP-1 medications," says the food giant like "muscle preservation, gut health, micronutrient intake, hydration, skin and hair health, and weight rebound control."

Of course, it's not just junk food makers who are casualties of the fat drug craze--bariatric surgeons are also losing their fat dollars!

Junk Food Marketing Ignored in the US-- Too Lucrative

Not all cultures think surgery and pharmaceutical products are the answer to obesity. Instead of monetizing the food "space.," they seek root causes.

Recently, the UK Department of Health and Social Care Media Centre (DHSC) announced a ban on television junk food advertising between the hours of 5:30 AM and 9:00 PM to protect children from marketing-related obesity. A ban!

Among foods that growing kids will not see advertised on their TV screens in the UK are:

sugary soft drinks

breakfast cereals

chocolates and sweets

ice cream

pastries, desserts and puddings

pizzas

prepared meals and sandwiches

