Life Arts

Conversation with God about Ukraine (repost)

God
God
................................

Me (to God):

Good morning God.
Can you do anything about the war in Ukraine?
Just joking, kind of. . .
Thanks for healing that awful cut on my finger!

God:
You're not joking.
So I will tell you
Ukraine is not my problem.
It is Your problem. (that's a capital You)
I created You humans
But why You need to have wars is beyond me.
There are lots of things that happen in the world
That I can help with
If I am in the loop
But not wars.
Wars may be the end of You.
And as for the cut on your finger,
I had very little to do with healing that.
When you prayed to me to help with that last week
The cut was getting worse
It was infected
And it had to take its course.
But I was with you when you couldn't sleep
And you asked me to help.
But I was deeper down the whole time
Giving you dreams, spinning the back story of your life.
To be honest
Your infected cut was not that important to me.

Me:
But it was super important to me!
It hurt like hell and I was worried
That the infection would spread . . .
Like Ukraine.
War is like an infection right?

God:
Yes, I see that.

Me:
So Ukraine is like a cut on the world.

God:
Yes. The cut on the finger is your cut.
The cut in Ukraine is the world's cut.
You exaggerate my influence.
You project a lot onto me
That doesn't stick.
I'm glad the cut on your finger is healed
And the pain has subsided
But to be honest, as your God
I am more interested in your many lives.
One life is just one life.

Me:
Now you are talking about karma, right?

God:
Yes, karma.

Me:
How many more lives do I have to go?

God:
That depends on you.

Me:
Hey, how about answering this, God:
Is it my karma to try to heal the open wound
In the human race that is war?

God:
Yes.

Me:
How am I doing?

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan)
 

