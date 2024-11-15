Conversation With My Doctor About A New Drug (Fictitious) -2 minute read

Me:

Doctor, I heard a commercial on the radio that told me to ask you about Izervay. It's an eye injection for $2,100 a shot to keep dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) from turning into geographic atrophy (GA) which could cause me vision loss!

Doctor:

But I have never diagnosed you with dry age-related macular degeneration.

Me:

Yes, but Henry Winkler who used to play the Fonz on Happy Days, says in his ads for the drugmaker Apellis that treatment for GA can't wait. And so does an ad campaign which runs every ten minutes on a Chicago radio station with a jingle that "says slow it down"

Doctor:

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).