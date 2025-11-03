Contract For American Renewal 2026

I'm looking for intelligent, constructive feedback.

Below is this coming election's Contract For American Renewal, this one specifically for House of Representatives. There's also one for Senate.

Keep in mind, the contract is not intended to reflect your personal priorities or mine, but is supposed to capture those of the majority of U.S. voters. I've compiled this by looking at credible issue polls from various sources.

The question is: Does the contract align with what the majority of voters consider vitally important?

The subtext of the question is: Would these issues convince voters they should vote for a CFAR candidate instead of a boilerplate establishment candidate?

What do you think?

CONTRACT FOR AMERICAN RENEWAL (CFAR 2026)

U. S. House of Representatives ___ District, State of __________

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).