 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 5 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Life Arts    H4'ed 12/30/25  

Consumers being consumed -- calling out the zeitgeist this New Years

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Gary Lindorff
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

Future Burger
Future Burger
(Image by Latente latente.it)   Details   DMCA

Much of the world we live in is artificial and there are forces in the world that take advantage of our psychological / emotional vulnerability. AI is a perfect example, but it's not the only artificial intelligence out there that is out to exploit and control us. There is the media, with its invasive advertising of products that we buy but that we need like we need a hole in the head. You might think that capitalism is behind advertising but it is more sinister than that. It is the zeitgeist that serves the entrenched self-centeredness of Western civilization. (zeitgeist = from the German "Zeitgeist", meaning "spirit of the times")

Think of how often you hear the word "consumer" used to refer to a generic you or me or our neighbor. It is now being used instead of "the public" which originally meant "people" or "adults". Consumer in current usage means "those who consume goods and services". When we are just consumers we aren't even human, or at least our humanity isn't relevant. Consumer, definition 2: "A person or thing that eats or uses something." I find that insulting, demeaning and provocative. That's the zeitgeist insinuating itself.

The way you know if some aspect of your culture is coming at you via the zeitgeist is if it begins to shed its legitimacy when you look at it even a little out of context. It might seem acceptable if it ushers from the lips of someone you respect, like Terry Gross on NPR. You might forgive her for the lapse (or journalistic laziness in not finding a better word), but if you just consider where that word has been, so to speak, i.e., bandied about by amoral, economic strategists, political opportunists and dime dozen suck-ups of the rank and file, that word begins to stink like a rotten piece of meat. You want some more words from the zeitgeist? Here they are: "Move the needle" (the image behind this phrase refers to the pointer on an analog measuring device for measuring, for example) , "project performance". There is "low-hanging fruit", "working class", "competitive advantage", "core competencies", even "zero-sum".

Do you know what zero-sum means? It means when "what is gained by one side is lost from the other". That about sums up what has been making the global economy tick, right? To survive as a business I have to try to get the "competitive edge", and expand my "customer base". How do I do that (oh Zeitgeist)? By advertising my product or services. How do I do that? I hire an expert. Probably someone who doesn't even know me. You see what I am saying? Are we thinking for ourselves? Does our business reflect who we really are?

The zeitgeist doesn't care about that. It actually doesn't care about us! I once wrote, "the global economy doesn't actually need consumers. In the long run, it just needs consumption". Yes, the bitter truth is, consumption is an end in itself. That is the edge of the abyss that we are walking toward blind-folded by our subservience to the current zeitgeist.

You might ask: "How do I know if I am being subservient to the whims and will of the zeitgeist?" If you share a few of your dreams with me I can tell you!

(Article changed on Dec 30, 2025 at 9:22 AM EST)

(Article changed on Dec 30, 2025 at 9:25 AM EST)

(Article changed on Dec 30, 2025 at 9:34 AM EST)

(Article changed on Dec 30, 2025 at 9:50 AM EST)

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Economy; Zeitgeist; Zeitgeist, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

Waking from the dream of causality

More soul-retrieval: Trees in the silo

Trump is an archetype folks and I am the freckle on a whale

I am not strong now, but I will be stronger: Open letter, day after.

Let's play devil's advocate while the dust is still rising.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend