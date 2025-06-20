Conspiracy Against Rights

The Date is June 20th, 2025. The statements you are about to hear are true. All statements made can be verified and substantiated by the recorded record on file, personal documents and medical records. For the past 14 months I have visited 100 Centre Street, New York City in good faith. I have been no threat to anyone nor to myself. In which time, as the record will show, I have only sought to exercise my right to due process by being informed of the nature and cause regarding me and any all edged matter as I am entitled to according to the 6th Amendment of the United States of America Constitution. I am well aware of the fact, that I am the first person in the history of New York City and probably the United States of America as a whole to ever make a sixth amendment challenge.

Over the course of 12 to 13 months I watched and listened as the party of the bench Laura Ward recorded an illicit number of crimes on the record, from perjury, admitting to mail fraud, assigning counsel without my consent, setting trial date without ever making sure I was provided my right to be informed of the nature and cause. This alone is a violation of Section 1, Article 13 and Section 6, Article 1 of the New York State Constitution and a violation of Title 18, Section 4, Misprision of the felony.

I knew then without any doubt that Laura Ward was willfully, intentionally, voluntarily and knowingly working as a participant in a corrupted enterprise with Ellen Biden, Alvin Bragg Jr and Letitia James pursuant to Tittle 18, Section 1961, Title 18, 241 and Title 18, Section 242 to deny me my right to due process as protected by the Sixth Amendment of the United States Constitution. I had already reached out to Ellen Biben, Alvin Bragg Jr and Letitia James each individually, but none of them has ever formally responded to this day.

By this time, I had become use to being surrounded by armed parties in the room who took there direction from the party on the bench every time I visited as an attempt to silence me. But what happened over the course of the next few days changed my life forever.

As I have previously mentioned, Laura Ward unlawfully set for trial to start before Melissa T Lewis. Mellisa T Lewis, seemed at first to be interested in letting my concerns be heard. But I was sadly wrong, once I stated on the record - it has not been established that I am a proper party to any alleged action as nature and cause has not been established on the record regarding me and this alleged matter, everything changed. Mellisa T Ward interrupted me from then on, never again giving me a chance to complete a full objection on the record. I politely asked on the record that she recuse herself because I did not feel she could provide me with a fair and impartial hearing. To my surprise she said I will find you a new party for the bench. I went to lunch thinking maybe things had finally turned in my favor, someone had finally heard my voice after 14 month of going unnoticed and never receiving a sufficient response. But the nightmare had just begun.

Later that day, I entered the room to face the party on the bench Robert Mandenheim. I knew something was off. Not so much because I was the only party in the room, who wasn't working for the party on the bench, that was the usual pattern. But just a feeling. I was allowed to make one statement on the record before Robert Mandenheim ordered seven of his armed men to handcuff me drag me into the well and slam me into a chair. Which is a willful, intentional and voluntary violation of Title 18, Section 1512, witness intimidation and tampering. As a result of those injuries I spend the night seeking medical attention.

Upon returning the next morning, much to my surprise I was back to visit the party on the bench Melissa T Lewis, who had the day before stated on the record she was recusing herself. I knew then she was also part of the corruption and had planned for me to be arrested and detained by Robert Mandenheim. But I had been wise enough not to voice my objections under imminent threat to my person.

Later that same morning, Melissa T Lewis had once again set the scene. This time I was surrounded by a special unit of armed parties I never seen before, dressed in bulletproof vests , wearing black gloves armed with hand guns breathing down my neck, speaking insults into my ear, daring me to challenge the party on the bench. I stood silent, not in any way to be misconstrued as giving implied consent, but out of fear for my life. Thankfully I was there with a witness. Otherwise I can't confidently say I would be here to make this recording.

As we broke for lunch, I raced to the door with my witness praying we get outside without harm. Where much to my surprise awaited the legal aid who I had fired both on the record and privately that was still being called my attorney by all parties on the bench. While I had no interest in anything they had to say, my witness gave him the opportunity to be heard. After speaking with him, she informed me that Cliffie Thompson, a person who I thought up until that very moment was a good friend, who was already incarcerated. Wrote a sworn affidavit alleging that I was his partner in a conspiracy to steal over 1 million dollars and manufacture and sell ghost guns. I wanted in my heart to believe it was done so out of fear, but I knew deep down it was personal betrayal to reduce his own sentence. At that point I knew that Melissa T Lewis, Laura Ward, Ellen Biden, Alvin Bragg Jr and Letitia James would stop at nothing to silence me.

I considered myself lucky or blessed the last two days to have made it out of the building safely. But I wasn't going to keep playing Russian roulette with my life. I knew they would eventually find a way to incarcerate me. So with great reservation out of fear for my life I excepted a plea. No information was or has ever been found showing I received a financial benefit. Stole money or distributed ghost guns. But I knew it didn't matter. If I came back to visit this place they would find a reason to incarcerate me and the possibility of death would be very possible. I was no fool. I knew good well what they do to people who challenge your power. And I wasn't going to give them another chase.

I reached out to all the newspapers, news stations and civil rights groups, the ACLU, NAACP, Al Sharpton, NY Times, Amsterdam News, Carib Times, NY Posts and any local reporter I could find to tell my story. Only one business ever answered - Al Sharpton's Action Network, simple to tell me when your ready to seek damages were here. They had no real concern for my well being - they were only looking for some financial gain. When this goes live - they will try to tell you I am a rebel, resister etc. But I ask you to go and read the record. It will show you I was never a threat and everything I have stated can be seen and verified on the record. This is my statement. If it be my last let it be heard by all who wish to listen.