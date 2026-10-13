 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Sci Tech      

Consider ourselves beginners

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)   No comments

Katie Singer
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Katie Singer
Become a Fan
  (13 fans)

children 2
children 2
(Image by tomoyukinoshita from flickr)   Details   DMCA

For weeks, I've collected new reports about AI's threats to living creatures' existence; its impacts to water, soil and air from manufacturing, operating and discarding its devices and infrastructure; its insatiable energy use; its degradation of our thinking and memory. As far as I can tell, theses hazards far outweigh AI's potential to cure medical problems, solve energy shortages or write reports quickly. Plus, I much prefer relating with a human being than an AI agent.

Then I read Gallup's new poll about AI. Gallup interviewed at least 1,000 people from each of 37 countries; and 72% of respondents said that they feel curious, happy or excited about AI. In China and Vietnam, more than 90% of people believe that AI will improve daily life. In Israel, Vietnam, China and Nigeria, a majority of adults trust AI to provide accurate information.

People from the U.S., the UK, Ireland, Canada, New Zealand, Malta and the Netherlands are the most concerned about AI. In other countries, only 41% of people felt worried, sad or angry about AI.

Despite our reservations, half of U.S. Americans use AI chatbots. 25% of us use them daily. (In 2024, only one third of U.S. Americans used chatbots.) Internationally, 62% of people prefer engaging with digital assistants rather than waiting for human agents. About two thirds of companies like their bot implementations.

Do these statistics signal that we humans have given up on our ability to help ourselves and each other?

Do they show our inability to consider or value a technology's hazardous consequences"when we need help?

Are we merely at the mercy of a force beyond our control?

CALL ME A BEGINNER

When these statistics and questions came my way, I also heard Dutch philosopher Marli Huijer's 2024 lecture, "Totalitarianism, Freedom, Evil: An Introduction to Hannah Arendt." To prevent ourselves from totalitarianism and from doing evil acts, Huijer says that Arendt suggested we consider ourselves beginners: hear other views and talk and think with others.

Please, call me a beginner-- while we consider: How do we each define AI literacy? When do you use AI? How/could we use it less? What do you consider excessive use of AI?

Here are the reports I've collected recently-- with apologies for the ones I'm undoubtedly missing.

AI's THREAT TO HUMANITY

Sarah Kendzior writes: AI wins not when it becomes more human, but when humans become more like AI: disengaged and devoid of original thought

Artificial intelligence could launch a bioweapon attack, a global drone war, or a nuclear bomb. It could destroy humanity gradually by depriving us of food, housing or medicine-- or otherwise develop beyond human control. Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon quit the industry over fears that humans will be unable to control supersmart machines.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Katie Singer Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Artificial Intelligence; Degrowth; Sustainability; Technology, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

First comes love, then come unintended consequences

Exploring humanness during radioactive times: a review of "SOS: The San Onofre Syndrome: Nuclear Power's Legacy"

Before, during and after Election '24

What my world needs now

A wild idea, a bitter remedy

Discovering Power's Traps: a primer for electricity users

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend