For weeks, I've collected new reports about AI's threats to living creatures' existence; its impacts to water, soil and air from manufacturing, operating and discarding its devices and infrastructure; its insatiable energy use; its degradation of our thinking and memory. As far as I can tell, theses hazards far outweigh AI's potential to cure medical problems, solve energy shortages or write reports quickly. Plus, I much prefer relating with a human being than an AI agent.

Then I read Gallup's new poll about AI. Gallup interviewed at least 1,000 people from each of 37 countries; and 72% of respondents said that they feel curious, happy or excited about AI. In China and Vietnam, more than 90% of people believe that AI will improve daily life. In Israel, Vietnam, China and Nigeria, a majority of adults trust AI to provide accurate information.

People from the U.S., the UK, Ireland, Canada, New Zealand, Malta and the Netherlands are the most concerned about AI. In other countries, only 41% of people felt worried, sad or angry about AI.

Despite our reservations, half of U.S. Americans use AI chatbots. 25% of us use them daily. (In 2024, only one third of U.S. Americans used chatbots.) Internationally, 62% of people prefer engaging with digital assistants rather than waiting for human agents. About two thirds of companies like their bot implementations.

Do these statistics signal that we humans have given up on our ability to help ourselves and each other?

Do they show our inability to consider or value a technology's hazardous consequences"when we need help?

Are we merely at the mercy of a force beyond our control?

CALL ME A BEGINNER

When these statistics and questions came my way, I also heard Dutch philosopher Marli Huijer's 2024 lecture, "Totalitarianism, Freedom, Evil: An Introduction to Hannah Arendt." To prevent ourselves from totalitarianism and from doing evil acts, Huijer says that Arendt suggested we consider ourselves beginners: hear other views and talk and think with others.

Please, call me a beginner-- while we consider: How do we each define AI literacy? When do you use AI? How/could we use it less? What do you consider excessive use of AI?

Here are the reports I've collected recently-- with apologies for the ones I'm undoubtedly missing.

AI's THREAT TO HUMANITY

Sarah Kendzior writes: AI wins not when it becomes more human, but when humans become more like AI: disengaged and devoid of original thought

Artificial intelligence could launch a bioweapon attack, a global drone war, or a nuclear bomb. It could destroy humanity gradually by depriving us of food, housing or medicine-- or otherwise develop beyond human control. Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon quit the industry over fears that humans will be unable to control supersmart machines.

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