Connecting the dots on Trump



Putting the dots together on Trump.

It's all about connecting the dots. That's what I eventually figured out early in my 23 years of writing daily editorials for The Times Herald-Record in Middletown, N.Y. Six times a week with a break on Saturday. What's the issue, who's involved, how does it affect readers and what, if anything, can they do about it. After a while, it became second nature.

Long retired and, unfortunately, writing about two Trump administrations on my own deadlines, connecting the dots has been challenging. It's more like following the ball in a pinball machine. Haphazard, slam-bang, unpredictable, without the fun. All followed by more of the same.

But I think I'm starting to see some dots.

Let's start with Laura Loomer, Trump's favorite and most avid crackpot fan. Responding to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's announcement that Qatar will be allowed to operate an air force Base in Idaho, Loomer said, 'There isn't a single Trump supporter who supports allowing Qatar to have a military base on U.S. soil. I don't know who told President Trump this was a good idea, but it has made people not want to vote. No foreign country should have a military base on US soil. Especially Islamic countries. ... I don't think Ill be voting in 2026.' Loomer had previously disagreed with Trump's accepting a $400 million airplane from Qatar as a gift.

Next dot, Tucker Carlson. Trump's favorite Fox News host, now an independent podcaster, took issue with comments made by Attorney General Pam Bondi following the killing of Charlie Kirk, a MAGA hero. In the aftermath of Kirk's killing, there was a flurry of commentary about him, much favorable (from MAGAs), but also a considerable amount that was critical of him. Bondi threatened that the Justice Department would target the critical ones, describing it as hate speech.

Carlson, probably recognizing that his entire career depends on freedom of speech, said, 'You hope that a year from now, the turmoil we're seeing in the aftermath of [Kirk's] murder won't be leveraged to bring hate-speech laws to this country. And trust me, if it is, if that does happen, there is never a more justified moment for civil disobedience than that, ever. Because if they can tell you what to say, they're telling you what to think, there is nothing they can't do to you because they don't consider you human.'

Dot number three (and probably the most unexpected), Marjorie Taylor Greene. The Republican congresswoman, part of an outspoken group that has driven a couple of speakers out of their jobs in the House of Representatives for not being loyal enough to Trump, has taken sharp issue with Trump, Bondi and House Speaker Mike Johnson over their refusal to release the Jeffrey Epstein files to Congress. Greene has gone so far as to volunteer to read any list of perpetrator's names provided by Epstein victims on the floor of the House, since the law protects members of Congress from legal action for any comments made on the floor of Congress during debate.

Greene also has criticized Johnson for keeping the House in recess while the government is shut down and refusing to swear in a newly elected congresswoman from Arizona, who would be the deciding vote requiring release of the Epstein files to Congress. Discarding the Republican talking points that the shutdown is the fault of Democrats, Greene also points to the fact that the budget presented by Republicans will cause millions of Americans to lose their health insurance and sharply raise the insurance rates for millions of others, including, as she points out, her own children.

More dots: Trump mysteriously went to the Walter Reed Medical Center for his annual check up, even though he had one in April, but no detailed report on his health was released. Just the usual, he's OK, while rumors persist that he's not and his daily public utterances are a word salad of self-praise and misinformation and obvious declining mental acuity. Other Republicans in the House, hearing complaints from their districts about losing health insurance, are privately grumbling over Johnson's refusal to negotiate with Democrats on a budget. And Johnson, going straight from the Republican playbook, has taken to describing the coming No Kings protest as a hate America rally.

Fear, panic, over-reaching and ignoring your supporters just to feather your nest and protect your own hide. The Trump playbook, but very poorly done. It was not a good week for Trump or MAGA. What would make it even worse, dear readers, would be for the No Kings protest to be the biggest pro-America rally ever.

Dots all for now.