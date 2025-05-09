Conflicts and crises intensify the need for gender equality and health equity

SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS



Gender equality is a fundamental human right and critical to deliver on SDGs

Conflicts and humanitarian crises significantly exacerbate pre-existing gender inequalities for women, girls and gender diverse populations, leading to increased vulnerability to sexual and gender-based violence, reproductive health complications, and mental health challenges, alongside reduced access to basic needs like healthcare and shelter and livelihoods.

Wars and conflicts, extreme climate events (like floods and famine), religious fundamentalism and other extremism, and other forms of humanitarian crises put gender diverse individuals, women and girls to heightened risks of human rights violations.

Sinister link of patriarchy with religious fundamentalism, militarisation and gender inequality

The human rights and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan threatens everyone there, but lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender and other gender diverse peoples face an acute threat of violence and even death from the Taliban authorities.

The situation for Afghan women is deplorable with respect to the commitments made by governments to advance gender equality and human rights. The dominant Islamic law has no tolerance for LGBTQI+ persons. They face constant persecution and risk, said Parwen, a lesbian person from Afghanistan, while narrating her horror story in SHE & Rights (Sexual Health with Equity & Rights) session on "Impact of conflicts and other humanitarian crises on gender justice and health."

