 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Life Arts    H4'ed 7/1/25

Confessions of a geode

By   No comments

Gary Lindorff
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

I've come to the conclusion

Somewhat recently

That I am ordinary.

Different but ordinary.

But also extraordinary.

I am extraordinarily ordinary.

Everything I do and have ever done

Is perfectly normal for me.

Prior to that, I used to think otherwise,

That I was only extraordinary,

And therefore exempt from the judgment of my peers

Who could not comprehend me

And therefore had no right to judge.

I thought that being extraordinary

Was some kind of honor

And that it might wind up being enough.

That, just by being intrinsically extraordinary,

Other rocks might

Want to make things easier for me,

Such as if I came out with a hit-single

And never wrote another song,

People might still nudge each other

And say, "That's that rock!".

But it never worked that way.

If I am well off, which I am

By most objective standards,

That is mostly due to luck.

Luck is based on esoteric principles

That few Westerners understand.

Since this is written for Western rocks,

I will just keep it simple:

I am a uniquely ordinary lucky rock,

Who used to think he was extraordinary.

How easy it was to drop that

Claim to being just extraordinary.

It made me feel

That I had to do something extraordinary,

Like crack open,

So everyone could see my crystals.

Or hobnob with other extraordinary rocks.

When I was on that pedestal

I had to pretend that I was ordinary

So that others would treat me normally.

I needed that

Because, surely,

They would avoid me

If they suspected how extraordinay I was inside.

There was a time

When I used to consider myself unlucky.

In fact, by objective standards,

I was unlucky.

I had no friends.

I often felt doomed,

Most rocks

Were skating and gliding through life.

I did not enjoy going to a baseball game or a barbecue

Or fishing or camping with friends

Or joining any kind of club

Or being proud of having something published.

I was often sad and judgmental,

Blaming society for my pissy moods.

I felt like I was in a desert.

(I was in a desert, but you know what I mean!)

Now I am much easier on both myself and society.

I don't blame society for my problems,

And I don't blame myself for the shortcomings of society.

If I was a powerful rock,

I might be consumed by blame,

For not doing great things

Like hosting great parties.

But nothing that I do or say

Seems to influence other rocks.

They just do whatever they were going to do

Regardless of what I say,

So I have decided to accept my situation

Of being extraordinarily ordinary

That is my confession.
Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Poems; Poetry, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

Waking from the dream of causality

More soul-retrieval: Trees in the silo

Trump is an archetype folks and I am the freckle on a whale

I am not strong now, but I will be stronger: Open letter, day after.

Let's play devil's advocate while the dust is still rising.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend