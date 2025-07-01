Confessions of a geode

I've come to the conclusion

Somewhat recently

That I am ordinary.

Different but ordinary.

But also extraordinary.

I am extraordinarily ordinary.

Everything I do and have ever done

Is perfectly normal for me.

Prior to that, I used to think otherwise,

That I was only extraordinary,

And therefore exempt from the judgment of my peers

Who could not comprehend me

And therefore had no right to judge.

I thought that being extraordinary

Was some kind of honor

And that it might wind up being enough.

That, just by being intrinsically extraordinary,

Other rocks might

Want to make things easier for me,

Such as if I came out with a hit-single

And never wrote another song,

People might still nudge each other

And say, "That's that rock!".

But it never worked that way.

If I am well off, which I am

By most objective standards,

That is mostly due to luck.

Luck is based on esoteric principles

That few Westerners understand.

Since this is written for Western rocks,

I will just keep it simple:

I am a uniquely ordinary lucky rock,

Who used to think he was extraordinary.

How easy it was to drop that

Claim to being just extraordinary.

It made me feel

That I had to do something extraordinary,

Like crack open,

So everyone could see my crystals.

Or hobnob with other extraordinary rocks.

When I was on that pedestal

I had to pretend that I was ordinary

So that others would treat me normally.

I needed that

Because, surely,

They would avoid me

If they suspected how extraordinay I was inside.

There was a time

When I used to consider myself unlucky.

In fact, by objective standards,

I was unlucky.

I had no friends.

I often felt doomed,

Most rocks

Were skating and gliding through life.

I did not enjoy going to a baseball game or a barbecue

Or fishing or camping with friends

Or joining any kind of club

Or being proud of having something published.

I was often sad and judgmental,

Blaming society for my pissy moods.

I felt like I was in a desert.

(I was in a desert, but you know what I mean!)

Now I am much easier on both myself and society.

I don't blame society for my problems,

And I don't blame myself for the shortcomings of society.

If I was a powerful rock,

I might be consumed by blame,

For not doing great things

Like hosting great parties.

But nothing that I do or say

Seems to influence other rocks.

They just do whatever they were going to do

Regardless of what I say,

So I have decided to accept my situation

Of being extraordinarily ordinary

That is my confession.