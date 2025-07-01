Confessions of a geode

I've come to the conclusion
Somewhat recently
That I am ordinary.
Different but ordinary.
But also extraordinary.
I am extraordinarily ordinary.
Everything I do and have ever done
Is perfectly normal for me.
Prior to that, I used to think otherwise,
That I was only extraordinary,
And therefore exempt from the judgment of my peers
Who could not comprehend me
And therefore had no right to judge.
I thought that being extraordinary
Was some kind of honor
And that it might wind up being enough.
That, just by being intrinsically extraordinary,
Other rocks might
Want to make things easier for me,
Such as if I came out with a hit-single
And never wrote another song,
People might still nudge each other
And say, "That's that rock!".
But it never worked that way.
If I am well off, which I am
By most objective standards,
That is mostly due to luck.
Luck is based on esoteric principles
That few Westerners understand.
Since this is written for Western rocks,
I will just keep it simple:
I am a uniquely ordinary lucky rock,
Who used to think he was extraordinary.
How easy it was to drop that
Claim to being just extraordinary.
It made me feel
That I had to do something extraordinary,
Like crack open,
So everyone could see my crystals.
Or hobnob with other extraordinary rocks.
When I was on that pedestal
I had to pretend that I was ordinary
So that others would treat me normally.
I needed that
Because, surely,
They would avoid me
If they suspected how extraordinay I was inside.
There was a time
When I used to consider myself unlucky.
In fact, by objective standards,
I was unlucky.
I had no friends.
I often felt doomed,
Most rocks
Were skating and gliding through life.
I did not enjoy going to a baseball game or a barbecue
Or fishing or camping with friends
Or joining any kind of club
Or being proud of having something published.
I was often sad and judgmental,
Blaming society for my pissy moods.
I felt like I was in a desert.
(I was in a desert, but you know what I mean!)
Now I am much easier on both myself and society.
I don't blame society for my problems,
And I don't blame myself for the shortcomings of society.
If I was a powerful rock,
I might be consumed by blame,
For not doing great things
Like hosting great parties.
But nothing that I do or say
Seems to influence other rocks.
They just do whatever they were going to do
Regardless of what I say,
So I have decided to accept my situation
Of being extraordinarily ordinary
That is my confession.