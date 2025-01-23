Confessions of a Radio Producer

Chicago

Email a complaint to your local radio station about a reporter, talk show host or commentator and you will probably be ghosted. But complain about an ad, and you might just hear back. Why? Because radio brass do not want to offend their audience--despite the offense the news itself causes due to current partisan politics.

The ad contretemps is visible with Chicago's two top radio stations--WLS, once home to the Rush Limbaugh show, and the all-news WBBM. Limbaugh, of course, was credited with helping to make radio shows national after trail blazers like Paul Harvey and Larry King. Now, of course, podcasters are king.

Conservative Ads

WLS has retained its conservative mien and runs ads for PreBorn Ministries and Patriot Supply which supplies emergency food supplies. (You wouldn't expect the latter, ads telling people they might starve to death due to a disasterm would run after the Trump victory--but go figure.)

Who Are My Co-Listeners?

You can tell who your co-listeners are from broadcast ads. Think you are vibrant and young--at the pulse of things? Then why are you hearing ads for hearing aids and "incontinence" underwear?

Think you are financially "comfortable" and your job gives you a living? Why are you hearing ads for pay day loans and tax relief?

Ads for companies that help you when your air conditioner or heater fails make sense but what about ads for home "remodels" and financial advisers? Who owns a home and/or can afford to remodel one? Who has enough "retirement savings" to need a money adviser? Who can buy a Ferrari, also an ad on news radio stations these days?

