 
Login/Register Login | Register
282 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News    H3'ed 1/23/25

Confessions of a Radio Producer

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   1 comment

Martha Rosenberg
Message Martha Rosenberg
Become a Fan
  (86 fans)


(Image by Martha Rosenberg)   Details   DMCA
>

Chicago

Email a complaint to your local radio station about a reporter, talk show host or commentator and you will probably be ghosted. But complain about an ad, and you might just hear back. Why? Because radio brass do not want to offend their audience--despite the offense the news itself causes due to current partisan politics.

The ad contretemps is visible with Chicago's two top radio stations--WLS, once home to the Rush Limbaugh show, and the all-news WBBM. Limbaugh, of course, was credited with helping to make radio shows national after trail blazers like Paul Harvey and Larry King. Now, of course, podcasters are king.

Conservative Ads

WLS has retained its conservative mien and runs ads for PreBorn Ministries and Patriot Supply which supplies emergency food supplies. (You wouldn't expect the latter, ads telling people they might starve to death due to a disasterm would run after the Trump victory--but go figure.)

Who Are My Co-Listeners?

You can tell who your co-listeners are from broadcast ads. Think you are vibrant and young--at the pulse of things? Then why are you hearing ads for hearing aids and "incontinence" underwear?

Think you are financially "comfortable" and your job gives you a living? Why are you hearing ads for pay day loans and tax relief?

Ads for companies that help you when your air conditioner or heater fails make sense but what about ads for home "remodels" and financial advisers? Who owns a home and/or can afford to remodel one? Who has enough "retirement savings" to need a money adviser? Who can buy a Ferrari, also an ad on news radio stations these days?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Martha Rosenberg Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Confessions; Content; Podcast; Radio; Radio Liberty; Websites, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Grassley Investigates Lilly/WebMD link Reported by Washington Post

The Drug Store in Your Tap Water

It's the Cymbalta Stupid

Are You Sure You're Not Psychotic Asks Shameless Drug Company?

Another Poorly Regulated "Derivative"--the Antidepressant Pristiq

MRSA and More. Antibiotics Linked to Obesity and Allergies, Too

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Martha Rosenberg

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 16, 2006), 86 fans, 1012 articles, 784 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I would like to know which ads other people dislike--feel free to share

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 23, 2025 at 7:04:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend