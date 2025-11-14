Conferences, talks, news and actions on day 769

On this 769th day of the ongoing genocide/holocaust in Gaza, the situation remains dire. Since Trump touted a ceasefire dubbed a peace deal, Israeli occupation forces killed 900 Palestinians. The genocide and ethnic cleansing continue. Over the past 30 days, the Israeli regime intensified its systematic campaign of territorial control and Palestinian erasure across the occupied West Bank conducting 1,503 invasions in Palestinian communities and kidnapping 691 Palestinians. Palestinians taken face being beaten, starved, and systematically raped - see Electronic Intifadas reporting, and Two Palestinian Elders Taken Used as Human Shields, Then Murdered by the IDF. And just a short video from Randa in Gaza showing the levels of destruction, and from a friend Dr. Hassan in Gaza, and we had our first rain today, a blessing for the land but a huge problem for 2 million people in tents. See pictures here and read this By Kathy Kelly.

We attend conferences of people interested in improving the world regularly. Just this week, I attended The Ramallah Congress on the Decolonization of Palestine (took nearly 3 hours to get to Birzeit University from Bethlehem because of the occupation/apartheid), an online conference on reconstruction in Gaza with representatives from over 15 countries, and the Kairos Palestine Conference. Sometimes we do not attend but lobby delegates as we are doing at the climate change conference ongoing in Belem, Brazil. I also give one talk and one radio/TV interview on average every day to visiting delegations at our institute (palestinenature.org) or online. Here are examples:

My testimony to the Palestine Tribunal on Canadian Responsibility; Cafe Palestine: The normalization of genocide and ecocide Saturday 15 November from 4pm 6pm (UK time). At this Cafe Palestine we reflect on a world that sponsors genocide, and indulges a cynical disregard for the ecological disasters that have been unleashed on Gaza and which threaten further mass death, particularly in the global South. Speakers: Prof Mazin Qumsiyeh and Prof Paul Hoggett; International Conference 18-19 November on Palestinian Archaeology and Cultural Heritage.

New Israeli Documentary (2025) sheds light on how Israeli intelligence bombed a synagogue in Baghdad 1951 (one of many false flag operations to scare Jews to join their colonial project). And here is on the attempted bombing of western targets (this one failed) as flase flag called the Lavon Affair.

Jewish Journalist EXPOSES Israels DARK SECRET History.

The Trillion Dollar War Machine: How Runaway Military Spending Drives America into Foreign Wars and Bankrupts us at Home. America spends nearly a trillion dollars a year on its military. This extraordinary spending not only detracts from our ability to address pressing social problems but compels us into foreign wars to justify our vast arsenal. Sold to us in the name of security, our military industrial complex actually makes us far less safe.

How The CIA & Mossad Set Up Sudan for Genocide and for profit since the 1990s.

Abby Martin, founder of Empire Files, on Gaza and Zionism , at her very best! After a 2 minute introduction in Arabic (with English subtitles) the interview proceeds in English.

Chris Hedges: America Is a Banana Republic.

Israel's Zombie Economy (Part 2): The Counterrevolution of the Israeli Arms Industry w/Shir Hever.

Wonderful project Better World Info and in particular guide to the atrocities in Gaza - with over 25,000 links.

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French