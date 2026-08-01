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OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/1/26  

Communities must be financed, not just celebrated, says UNAIDS' Eamonn Murphy ahead of AIDS 2026

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Communities must be financed, not just celebrated, says UNAIDS' Eamonn Murphy ahead of AIDS 2026

SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS

Communities must be financed, not just celebrated: says UNAIDS Regional head
Communities must be financed, not just celebrated: says UNAIDS Regional head
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As the global HIV response faces shrinking funding, increasing pressure on civil society, and growing attacks on human rights and gender equality, UNAIDS' Eamonn Murphy has called for communities to remain at the centre of the fight against HIV - not only in principle but also in policy, financing and governance.

His powerful message captured both the urgency and the opportunity facing the global HIV response as governments, civil society, researchers and community leaders prepare for the world's largest AIDS conference this year (26th International AIDS Conference or AIDS 2026 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil).

Eamonn Murphy leads UNAIDS as Regional Director for Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Delivering the keynote address at AIDS 2026 Affiliated Independent Event hosted by GNP+, NCPI+, CNS and partners, Murphy congratulated governments, communities and technical partners on securing the new United Nations Political Declaration on HIV/AIDS, adopted last month at the UN General Assembly High-Level Meeting (UNHLM) on HIV/AIDS.

Describing the declaration as "a joint win," Murphy stressed that it was achieved during an exceptionally difficult political period, making the consensus all the more significant. It is important to note that such Political Declarations have conventionally been adopted with consensus by all governments globally. But since last year, US-led forces have upped their attacks against health and gender rights, said Manoj Pardeshi of National Coalition of People living with HIV in India (NCPI+). Out of 194 UN member countries, 149 voted in favour, with US and few others voting against it (and the rest abstained or were absent). Pardeshi chaired an important session at AIDS 2026 Affiliated Independent Event: Naresh Yadav Memorial Leadership Summit.

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Related Topic(s): Aids; Community; Education HIV-AIDS-STD; Health HIV-AIDS; STI-HIV-AIDS Prevention; Sexually Transmitted Diseases AIDs-HIV H, Add Tags

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