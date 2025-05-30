Commitment to end tobacco must translate to bold actions on the ground

SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS



Ending tobacco use is a compelling public health and social justice priority

(Image by CNS) Details DMCA



Commitment to end tobacco must translate to bold actions on the ground, said Dr Tara Singh Bam. He exhorted the new government of Indonesia to sign and ratify the global tobacco treaty (formally called the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control or WHO FCTC) in the interest of the health and wellbeing of its people.

FCTC is the first international legally binding corporate accountability and public health treaty of the WHO to protect people from the devastating tobacco use. It was adopted by the World Health Assembly of the WHO on 21 May 2003 and entered into force on 27 February 2005. Currently, among the countries that are part of the United Nations, except 14, all of them have ratified the FCTC. Among the 14 countries that have not yet become a part of the global tobacco treaty, 6 have signed but not ratified it, and 8 have not even signed it - including Indonesia.

Dr Tara Singh Bam was addressing the delegates of 10th Indonesian Conference on Tobacco Control (ICTOH 2025) including Vice President of Indonesia, Minister of Health of Indonesia, and other dignitaries. Dr Bam is the Board Director of Asia Pacific Cities Alliance for Health and Development (APCAT) and serves as Asia Pacific Director (Tobacco Control), Vital Strategies. Indonesian conference was held just few days before the World No Tobacco Day 2025 and few weeks before the World Conference on Tobacco Control opens in Ireland next month.

With highest male smoking rates globally in Indonesia, ratifying FCTC is an urgent priority

With an Adult Smoking rate of 39%, Indonesia ranks among the top 5 countries with highest smoking rates. It also holds the dubious distinction of having 74.5% male smokers - highest in the world.

It is also the only country in the Asia Pacific region that has not signed the FCTC. Dr Bam blames it on the intense influence of tobacco industry on the government. It lobbies with the government, including giving donations to political parties for their political campaigns.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).