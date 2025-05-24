 
Login/Register Login | Register
472 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 6 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Comey's Numbers Aren't News -- Or A Threat

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Thomas Knapp
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

"8647."

Those numbers are spelled out -- in seashells -- in a May 15 Instagram photo posted by former FBI director James Comey.

The meaning doesn't seem unclear. To "86" someone, as I recall from my brief late-1980s career in nightclub security, means to remove and ban someone from a bar or club for bad behavior. "47," of course, refers to Donald Trump, 47th president of the United States.

Cute? I guess. Comey doesn't like Trump, Trump doesn't like Comey, and neither of them ever skips an opportunity to tell us so. Big whoop. Any serious editor would classify a story on the seashell photo as "dog bites man." It's just not "news" by any traditional definition.

Trump, however, has mastered the art of creating fake "news" as a distraction whenever the real news (for example, billions of dollars in Qatari bribes, failure to make any progress, after more than 100 days, in ending a war he said would be over within 24 hours of his inauguration, a congressional stall on his "big beautiful [spending] bill," etc.) makes him look bad.

Thus "86" suddenly and magically became code -- to Trump and his MAGA cultists, anyway -- for "assassination," and Comey got called in, with full "news cycle" fanfare, to explain himself to the Secret Service.

There are at least three ways, other than the assassination that the number in no way implies, to "86" a sitting president. One is impeachment and conviction. Another is invocation of the 25th Amendment by the vice president and a majority of the cabinet (or other congressionally defined body) to declare him unable to serve. The third is resignation under pressure from a credible threat of one of the first two.

Comey's "8647" was neither a call to assassinate, nor a threat to assassinate, Trump. Period.

"The Constitution and the rule of law are not partisan political tools," Comey writes in A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership. "Lady Justice wears a blindfold. She is not supposed to peek out to see how her political master wishes her to weigh a matter."

It's hard to dredge up much sympathy for Comey. He arrived at that sentiment long after he should have. Long after, for example, his announcement that an FBI investigation into illegal use of a private email server to transmit and store classified information had established the commission of the crimes, but that the perpetrator wouldn't be prosecuted because, and only because, that perpetrator's name was "Hillary Clinton."

No blindfold there. Comey peeked, saw that his political masters didn't want a Democratic presidential candidate charged with crimes she had provably committed, then "weighed" the matter as ordered.

Comey's past failure to charge real criminals with real crimes does not, however, mean that he should be accused of a fake one.

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): 8647; Donald Trump; James Comey, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Big Question About the UN Security Council's Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend