 
Login/Register Login | Register
437 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News   

Colonies and Colonialism, India and the U.S. Election

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Arshad M Khan
Message Arshad M Khan

As the Olympic Games draw to a close, another significant event is to be celebrated mid-week on the Indian subcontinent -- the anniversary of independence from Britain achieved after an arduous struggle. Moreover the British had long extracted Indian wealth, and let local weaving skills die out in order to sell factory-made cloth to India.

India always had a large store of silver because the rupee coin had been silver. The British rulers of India bought the silver for scrip, sending the silver to Britain and changing the content of the rupee coin. Issuing too much scrip would cause inflation making it worth even less. So when the British note the burden of their colonies they are quite correct but the burden was elsewhere, and they omit to mention it was so because their policies were intended to benefit the coloniser.

Oh yes, they will always make note of the railways but does anyone seriously believe that an India ruled by its own people would not have noticed such a convenient advance on prior means of travel.

And then the riots and bad blood between communities and religions. In a country where these had lived peacefully together for hundreds of years, is there any reason to believe they would not have continued to do so? But not if a rivalry had been fostered by the ruling power that then took on the role of keeping the peace.

A united India (which during Muslim rule included Afghanistan) would have carried much greater clout on the world stage particularly if it generated a quarter of the world's GNP as has been estimated it did during Mughal rule.

The moral of the story: Colonialism is a plague to be avoided by those it exploits, and those that colonise are not some do-gooders who, out of the goodness of their hearts, have arrived to help the locals into the modern era.

A somewhat near-bankrupt Britain can never pay back what it extracted and the world has changed. Britain itself is being ruled by an ethnic Indian, although born and bred in England. Substantial communities of migrants from the Indian subcontinent now live in England whose members, if they came to India, would be just as out of place as any white English person -- after all they are English.

Meanwhile in the US, the chosen Democratic party candidate has Indian and black ancestry -- her mother was from South India and her father's origin goes back to the slaves imported to work in the sugar cane plantations of the British West Indies colony.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Arshad M Khan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Colonialism; India Elections; People, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

a Chilling Documentary, the UN Discusses the Rohingya and an International Judges Tribunal Declares Genocide

Assad Is Not an Idiot

Trump Tweets Scorn As Weather Disasters Sweep World

Is the U.S. Losing Its Clout?

Oh Say Can We Really See ...

Unusual Independence Day Military Display -- An Iran Bluff or Could It Signal a War?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend