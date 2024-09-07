 
Login/Register Login | Register
117 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Cold War, International Law, Arms Control, and Nuclear Weapons

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Jason Sibert
Message Jason Sibert

For more than a decade, the five nuclear-armed states recognized under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty have failed to engage in constructive nuclear disarmament and risk-reduction diplomacy, as the Arms Control Association's Darryl Kimball stated in his story "Forging New Pathways for Disarmament Diplomacy".

Instead, the world's powers spend tens of billions of dollars annually to modernize, upgrade, and, in some cases, expand their deadly arsenals. To return to the progress made in the latter part of the Cold War and the post-Cold War years, leaders in Beijing, Moscow, and Washington need to use creative approaches to put new constraints on a dangerous arms race in that everyone loses.

The 2010 New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty will expire in 2026; Russian President Vladimir Putin has refused to engage with the Biden administration on its 2023 offer to discuss "without precondition" a new nuclear arms control framework to prevent an unconstrained nuclear arms race. Putin said that such a dialogue would not be fruitful if the US continues to support Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression.

At the same time, China is building up its smaller but deadly nuclear force, now estimated to consist of some 310 warheads on long-range missiles, with perhaps 500 missiles in total. Unfortunately, China's leaders have also rejected US offers for follow-up talks on nuclear risk reduction and arms control issues, citing ongoing US arms sales to Taiwan.

If Russia and the US were to exceed the New START limits, it would upset the power balance and strain the already expensive US nuclear modernization program. In turn, this could trigger China to hasten its nuclear buildup. Such a dangerous cycle of action and reaction would be nothing short of madness.

Kimball's story asked if we could do things differently and offered suggestions. First, in the coming weeks, President Joe Biden and whoever is the next president-elect should reaffirm our support for negotiating a new nuclear arms control framework with Russia. Because such a deal would be difficult to hammer out and take time, the president should propose that Washington and Moscow conclude a simple, bilateral understanding promising that neither side shall increase the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads beyond the New START limits. This would remain in force until they can conclude a more comprehensive, durable framework to limit and reduce their deadly nuclear arsenals.

Kimball sees New START as a beginning point in a new round of arms control: "If Russia and the United States agree to cap their strategically deployed nuclear arsenals and work to negotiate a new nuclear arms reduction framework, Washington, along with leading non-nuclear-weapon states, should call on China, France, and the United Kingdom to freeze the overall size of their nuclear arsenals and negotiate a ban on fissile material production for weapons. Second, if China continues to decline talks with Washington on nuclear matters, it has an even greater responsibility to elevate the underperforming P5 consultation process, the dialogue on nuclear risk reduction involving the NPT's five nuclear-weapon states, that has been underway since 2010."

Kimball suggested that senior US diplomats clarify that they will not seek and will not pursue an increase in the size or diversity of the US nuclear arsenal if Russia continues to respect the New START ceilings, and China does not expand its strategic nuclear arsenal significantly. China should explain what is driving its buildup and clarify its nuclear modernization plans. Such an approach would help Beijing avoid worst-case assumptions about its intentions and the potential for a three-way arms race.

In addition, leading non-nuclear-weapon states need to press the US and Russia to engage in nuclear arms control and push China to halt its nuclear buildup, Kimball said. They seriously should consider launching a new initiative that would lead to a series of high-level nuclear disarmament summits involving a group of 20 to 30 leaders from nuclear- and non-nuclear-weapon states.

Kimball's suggestions are relevant. However, his story doesn't deal with the geopolitical tensions tearing the world apart in a Cold War that pits the China/Russia orbit against the American orbit or the role of authoritarianism in this struggle. The illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia and China's possible invasion by Taiwan add fuel to the fire. Hopefully, despite all that's shredding the concept of international law for right now, we can bridge a few divides, especially about nuclear arms control, and move even further when tensions cool.

Jason Sibert is the Lead Writer of the Peace Economy Project

Rate It | View Ratings

Jason Sibert Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jason Sibert worked for the Suburban Journals in the St. Louis area as a staff writer for a decade. His work has been published in a variety of publications since then and he is currently the executive director of the Peace Economy Project.
Related Topic(s): Cold War; International Agreements DOHA; International Law; Nuclear War, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Starting a New Discussion

Arms Control and New START

Escape from Authoritarianism

On Geoeconomics, International Law, and Peace

Negotiations in the Ukraine War

Our Government, Democracy and World Order

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend