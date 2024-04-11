Climate:Common Sense; Sparrows and Elephants



sparrow

"One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we've been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We're no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It's simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we've been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back."

-- Carl Sagan, The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark

CO2-induced climate change defies all science and common sense, but most people believe the media over their own eyes. Turn off your TV/media and the crisis goes away. We are being side tracked from talking about what sustainability really means. Windmills and solar as alternative energy do not pencil out. Their power output is inadequate compared to fossil fuels, erratic in output, battery storage of energy is a dirty can of worms, all of it destructive to wildlife and the land, including filling huge landfills with nasties, and turning huge landscapes into giant concrete blocks when windmills wear out. They don't pencil out except as a new extractive, waste producing, environmentally destructive scam industry; a many-trillion-dollar boondoggle as described by James Corbett, "And Now for the 100 Trillion Dollar Bankster Climate Swindle..." an article prohibited by OEN. The climate crisis is based on nonsense and lies right from the beginning. The reality can be seen by anyone who can see a difference between a sparrow and an elephant.

What components of our atmosphere affect climate?

CO2 is an invisible trace gas, in our atmosphere at about 410 parts per million, a half part per thousand, or .04%. CO2 is the sparrow.

Nitrogen (78%) and Oxygen (21%) make up most of our atmosphere, but they are transparent and not greenhouse gasses. Argon (1%) is next but not a greenhouse gas,. Nearly as prevalent is water vapor, between 0.4 and 1% of the atmosphere. Water vapor is known to be a more effective greenhouse gas than CO2, and here it is, between 10 and 25 times more prevalent than the sparrow.

But that is only looking at water in vapor form. When it condenses into clouds, it becomes both a very large blanket retaining heat and a giant solar reflector, major factors in weather and climate. Clouds are the elephant.

I live in the Pacific Northwest where the cloud elephant sits on us nine months of the year. Those clouds trap heat that the land and oceans could emit to outer space. Any CO2 in the air is inconsequential since heat emitted by the land and water would be absorbed or reflected back by the clouds anyway . When it is cloudy, it stays warmer at night. Frost usually comes on clear nights.

So far, we have considered only the greenhouse aspect of clouds. They also reflect solar energy, keeping it from reaching the Earth.. The climate aspects of clouds are hugely important to climate, but confusing, difficult to predict making climate modeling and predictions a joke.. Clouds can reflect more heat than they trap and have caused mini ice ages after volcanic eruptions. Wikipedia gives a look at the power of clouds:

"When a volcano erupts, ashes burst out of the vent together with magma and forms a cloud in the atmosphere. The ashes act as an isolating layer that block[s] out a proportion of solar radiation, causing global cooling. The global cooling effect impacts ocean currents, atmospheric circulation and cause social impacts such as drought and famine. Wars and rebellions were therefore triggered worldwide in the Little Ice Age. It was suggested that the crisis on Ottoman Empire[3] and Ming-Qing Transition[4] in China were typical examples that closely correlated with Little Ice Age."

The same effect is predicted if a nuclear war fills the sky with a dust and ash cloud, causing a 'nuclear winter'.

How large is the cloud elephant?

Water clouds cover much of the Earth. Wikipedia, "Cloud cover," says, "The global cloud cover averages around 67-68%... Compared to CO2, we see 67% of our atmosphere acting as cloud greenhouse compared to 0.04% for the trace gas. As a blanket trapping heat, clouds are effecting 1675 times more atmosphere than CO2. On the top side of the heat-trapping cloud blanket, Sunlight is reflected away without reaching the Earth. The many different cloud types reflect differently, and the amount of reflected energy also varies with latitude and season which determine the angle of incidence of the Sun's rays or whether in day or night. The system is infinitely complex and impossible to model or predict with any accuracy more than a few days out.. The system is so complex, clouds are sometimes left out of the climate models predicting our doom. Those scientists just ignore the elephant and tell tall tales about a sparrow who will become Godzilla if it smells cow flatulence.

"This also explains why all the cloud manipulation is going on. Weather manipulation is a military general's wet dream come true." There is a seventy-year history of cloud seeding and admitted military uses of weather manipulation during the Vietnam war. The clouds can and are being manipulated, from overt seeding to chemtrails to jet fuel pollution. Even though oligarchs and governments are messing with big players like water vapor and clouds, we don't yet have a climate crisis, just weather anomalies. But long-term cloud changes can change climate as experienced when large volcanoes have erupted.

Sparrows and Elephants

CO2 is a trace gas. Doubling the amount results in a trace gas. Two sparrows cannot out work the elephant, Water vapor is 10 to 25 times more prevalent and can put an opaque, reflective blanket over more than half of the planet, multiplying the effectiveness to about 1700 times greater than CO2.. Changing cloud cover by one percent will definitely change weather, and if done over a year or two, might nudge climate. The nasty bits of plastic and chemicals already used in cloud seeding are found everywhere. Jet fuel pollution attracts water and gives even clear skies a wispy whiteness hiding the deep blue I remember from childhood. Imagine how much pollution would result from manipulation enough to change climate. One scary thought is that jet fuel pollution has put enough wispy cloud/haze in the sky that global cooling is starting. Since clouds both retain heat and reflect sunlight, my common sense makes me doubt that the entities playing with the clouds have a clue of what they are doing, and my experience tells me they do not care how much damage they do. The CO2 sparrow is only for manipulating us. The elephant is being poked to manipulate the weather. Poke it long enough and we have climate change.

How was the CO2 sparrow hyped into Godzilla?

Since I wrote "Simple Proof that CO2 Has Little Effect on the Earth's Temperature," I have been asking my sparrow-worshiping friends to poke holes in my analysis or show me some science explaining the magic turning the sparrow into Godzilla. No one poked holes in the analysis but a fellow sundial maker linked a look at the sparrow's magic: Carl Sagan in this video from 1985. He explains the heat-transfer factors well, but then spins a fairytale about the Earth being 30 deg warmer than what is calculated from the Sun's input and magically attributes the extra heat to greenhouse gasses forming a blanket, mentioning CO2.as one of them. That analysis is nonsense.

One cannot "calculate" the Earth's temperature using the power from the Sun with any accuracy. Either one makes silly simplifications or makes a model approximating the effects of the clouds, both as reflectors (albedo effect) and as a greenhouse blanket. The model has to approximate the infinite variety of clouds, the reflective qualities of open ocean, night and day changes, seasonal changes and the small effect of polar ice. A model of this complexity inevitably becomes a collection of biases, as meaningless as the oversimplified Stefan Boltzmann equations shown in Wikipedia. When Sagan says this 30-degree-C error is due to greenhouse gasses, he mentions CO2 and water vapor.



Now watch the weasel words, the magic tricks. Give him his 30 degrees and watch the sleight of tongue. As we have seen, the CO2 sparrow hardly compares with the cloud elephant but Sagan lumps them together. Then he conflates life-building CO2 with man-made polluting gasses, giving the impression that CO2 is a pollutant like the heat-trapping smog domes one sees over big cities. Our magician has put an elephant, a sparrow and some small but dirty mice into his hat, shakes his wand, and pulls out the sparrow, quite crumpled from being in the hat with the elephant, but he gets away with it because the sparrow is invisible. He then spins a story about not being able to see people across the room if vision were in the ultra-violet range because of the greenhouse gasses in the air. We feel a hot stove from across a room as our skin acts as eyes. Except for water vapor, the greenhouse gasses in our air are trace gasses, not walls.

Sagan's presentation was given to congress almost four decades ago in an attempt to get bigger appropriations for government research. He predicted that if we did not act immediately, our children and grandchildren would pay. Our kids and grandkids see the same weather he and I saw back then. All of his predictions of doom have fallen flat. Then he proclaimed a consensus regarding the silly story about a sparrow named Godzilla that still straitjackets "Climate Science". All who refuse to worship at that altar are shunned. Since the '80s, climate science has been political nonsense taught from the angle of a magical sparrow. Fame, grants and tenure come to those lauding the sparrow. Careers are doomed for saying our children's future will not be doomed by the sparrow. Sagan's presentation was not climate science. It was a political hit piece saying climate sparrows are monsters: give us money or the sparrows will kill your kids.

Most people on the street are terrified of the sparrow but strangely quiet while nasty people poke the elephant standing over them. Have they been convinced that an elephant being made to dance over them will save them from the sparrow? Psyops and propaganda have taken us down a very nasty rabbit hole where the only thing we are allowed to consider is false so all conclusions and solutions are false. But very profitable for those harvesting rabbits. Toward the end of Sagan's presentation, he called for a One World Government to solve the problem. Every reference I have seen to this one world government describe something more like a cabal of obscenely rich rabbit harvesters.

The clever way the scam was introduced to us bypassed much of the skepticism required of good science. The scam started with some well-known, well-respected and well-paid media scientists proclaiming that some obtuse calculations reveal a magical sparrow and unless there is a huge increase in spending, the sparrow will doom our kids in a few years. Repeat ad nauseum. It is a complicated lie with a terrifying invisible sparrow; much more powerful than the elephant sitting on it. Everyone must cower and do what they are told or we are all toast. The scam had me going. I repeated the lie for decades.

Then it dawned on me that by starting with the overall picture instead of battling a fabricated detail, the science becomes less complicated and returns to common sense. It revealed the nonsense in Sagan's story. I looked up and saw the elephant. Both science and common sense show that the tiny CO2 sparrow may wear a studded Godzilla costume, but it is inconsequential to climate. It is however, a leash for controlling us.

Well what about...?

If the temperature is going up and tipping point after tipping point has tipped, why does the weather seem much like so long ago when I was a kid? The phrase 'global warming' went away since no one sees it in real life: replaced by nebulous 'climate change'. I researched many of my friends' "Well what abouts". From endangered reefs, to sinking villages, shrinking glaciers and disappearing animals. Open-minded scrutiny found more reasonable explanations for the stories. Most were nasty fraud, blaming a sparrow for poor test protocol, landscape changes, or the horrid pollution humans are dumping everywhere. The story is meant to manipulate, not inform. It is largely run by the oil billionaires as shown in Michael Moore's :documentary, "Planet of the Humans" and James Corbett's two-part documentary "How and Why Big Oil Conquered the World".

Research "Maurice Strong" to see how the oil barons started the IPCC, WWF, and other entities that have funneled the "science" down the rabbit hole.

What do we lose with this scam?

There is no climate crisis, but if you believe there is, Big Brother will put you on carbon rationing, controlling your food, heat, transportation, employment and banking.. Big Oil and Big Pharma have the same business model: Addict, Manipulate, Poison and Fleece. What is in their best interest? Bill Gates is big into exploiting the poor sparrow . He openly wants to reduce the population and the amount of oil each of us peons use. "Net zero" means all alternative energy, no fossil fuel. Over its lifetime, alternative energy uses more energy than it generates. That scenario is down-the-rabbit-hole bonkers unless we go back to being hunter gatherers, an unthinkable change to most. How much severe angst do kids feel being told a sparrow is going to kill them if we don't quit something or another that no one is quitting?

In the mean time, suck the treasury dry subsidizing and marketing destructive, extractive industries pushing electric cars, solar panels and windmills, grinding up huge landscapes along with the birds, bats, and bugs who try to fly through them. Get the peons on carbon rationing, replace mom and pop farms with industrial cricket farms and lab-produced foods. Of course, to be efficient, all has to be "smart" robotic controlled. To fit in and access anything, we peons will need digital ID and central banking.

So let's see, eugenics, food disruptions, environmental devastation, no jobs, frigid apartments and very limited travel because a sparrow on an elephant's back is predicted by habitual con men using bogus scientific models to make things warmer 50 years from now; or is that 100 years? It is past time for common sense to return. We are down the rabbit hole where nothing is meant to make sense. Scientists, doctors and academics have let us down. Whether they let us down because of stupidity, cowardice, avarice, or they have been brain-washed by the strident voices of the Mad Queens like Maddow, Fauci, Gore or Nye, the professionals let nonsense reign in areas of their expertise, which, in turn, allows us to be manipulated and fleeced in very unhealthy ways. Their complicity has robbed us of freedoms we thought inalienable and opened up censorship to terrifying levels. It opens the door for enslavement and eugenics imagined by the oligarchs and pushed by the World Economic Forum, the CDC, and the captured governmental agencies that are supposed to be on our side.. Shame on them. It is gut wrenching to lose faith in so many educators, researchers and doctors and to deeply realize they have become 'snake oil scientists'. World government is forming in the evil image of the billionaires greasing palms in government and media, while funding and shaping a pseudo science for control.

Good for you if you are still reading this and realize that your common sense is of more value to you than the biased climate models programmed to have us eating bugs in a few years. Common sense is an invaluable tool in these dangerous times as we deal with increasing pollution, toxins, and the new world of endless propaganda brought on by billionaires using weaponized digital technology. We have lots of problems, but the CO2 sparrow is not one of them.

