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General News    H3'ed 5/21/26  

Claude is a neoliberal

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Scott Baker
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The Fix Everything Swithc: Why hasn't it been pressed?
The Fix Everything Swithc: Why hasn't it been pressed?
(Image by Arram Sabeti)   Details   DMCA

Economist Noah Smith cites AI investor and founder Arram Sabetion asking what would a "fix everything switch" look like and why hasn't it been pressed, on the X platform in his latest posting on Smith's blog.

Smith parses Claude's answer to Sabetion thusly (this is #7 in Smith's weekly round-up of interesting developments):

Claude's answers were:

  • YIMBYism (upzoning, pro-housing deregulation)

  • Land Value Tax

  • Permitting/NEPA reform

  • Carbon tax and dividend

  • Repeal the Jones Act

  • Paying people to donate kidneys

  • High-skilled immigration

  • Reciprocal FDA approval agreements between rich countries

  • Reduce occupational licensing

  • Ranked-choice voting

This is pretty much just a list of neoliberal hobbyhorses. I asked Claude the same question, and got mostly the same answers. For me, Claude added:

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Scott Baker Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Scott Baker is a Managing Editor & The Economics Editor at Opednews, and a former blogger for Huffington Post, Daily Kos, and Global Economic Intersection.

His anthology of updated Opednews articles "America is Not Broke" was published by Tayen Lane Publishing (March, 2015) and may be found here:
http://www.americaisnotbroke.net/

Scott is a former and current President of Common Ground-NY (http://commongroundnyc.org/), a Geoist/Georgist activist group. He has written dozens of (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Anthropic Claude; Artificial Intelligence; Artificial Intelligence; Autonomous Ai Artificial Intelligence; Neoliberalism; People; Xai Grok, Add Tags

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