The Fix Everything Swithc: Why hasn't it been pressed?
(Image by Arram Sabeti) Details DMCA
Economist Noah Smith cites AI investor and founder Arram Sabetion asking what would a "fix everything switch" look like and why hasn't it been pressed, on the X platform in his latest posting on Smith's blog.
Smith parses Claude's answer to Sabetion thusly (this is #7 in Smith's weekly round-up of interesting developments):
Claude's answers were:
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YIMBYism (upzoning, pro-housing deregulation)
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Land Value Tax
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Permitting/NEPA reform
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Carbon tax and dividend
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Repeal the Jones Act
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Paying people to donate kidneys
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High-skilled immigration
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Reciprocal FDA approval agreements between rich countries
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Reduce occupational licensing
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Ranked-choice voting
This is pretty much just a list of neoliberal hobbyhorses. I asked Claude the same question, and got mostly the same answers. For me, Claude added:
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