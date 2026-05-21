

The Fix Everything Swithc: Why hasn't it been pressed?

(Image by Arram Sabeti) Details DMCA



Economist Noah Smith cites AI investor and founder Arram Sabetion asking what would a "fix everything switch" look like and why hasn't it been pressed, on the X platform in his latest posting on Smith's blog.

Smith parses Claude's answer to Sabetion thusly (this is #7 in Smith's weekly round-up of interesting developments):

Claude's answers were: YIMBYism (upzoning, pro-housing deregulation)

Land Value Tax

Permitting/NEPA reform

Carbon tax and dividend

Repeal the Jones Act

Paying people to donate kidneys

High-skilled immigration

Reciprocal FDA approval agreements between rich countries

Reduce occupational licensing

Ranked-choice voting This is pretty much just a list of neoliberal hobbyhorses. I asked Claude the same question, and got mostly the same answers. For me, Claude added:

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).