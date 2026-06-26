Citizens Bank and the ICE Connection

Over two weeks ago, it was a national day of action by the DE-ICE Citizens Bank coalition, an alliance of over 100 grassroots groups active nationally . They coordinate peaceful demonstrations to pressure Citizens Bank to terminate its relationships with "for-profit prison companies" that benefit financially from ICE facilities.

At the 235th Street Bronx branch, situated between a bagel shop on the adjacent corner and directly next to a CVS, a group of more than thirty protesters gathered at 11 a.m. on the sidewalk. Their goal was to raise awareness that the bank "finances" the GEO Group and CoreCivic, the two largest prison companies and "leading operators of for-profit ICE detention centers."

The literature handed out stated, "Their facilities hold more than half of the 60,000 people currently detained by ICE."

The DE-ICE Citizens Bank flyer drilled down into the specifics of the bank's role in underwriting bonds, extending loans, and providing credit to GEO and CoreCivic for 12 years. In doing so, Citizens also helped facilitate CoreCivic and GEO's access to over $2 billion in financing, despite the safety violations and human rights abuses that have been reported and documented.

Unlike other top banks, including Barclays and J.P. Morgan, that terminated their connections with private prison companies in 2019, Citizens has continued its relationships with the prison-for-profit sector.

The leaflet stated that in 2024, "Citizens helped CoreCivic raise $500 million by leading the bond sale and committing to purchase $200 million of the bonds." It added that in 2025, and through the beginning of 2026, the bank "helped GEO increase its revolving credit line from $310 million to $550 million."

NWBronxIndivisible organized the event, and their handout underscored their mission: "To tell Citizens Bank to DE-ICE and stop financing private prisons!" It explained how "warehouses are converted to detention centers"where places built to stack boxes are currently housing people."

By 11:15 a.m., a core group had gathered. A police van pulled up, and two police officers joined the scene. Despite the heat and humidity, the energy was high. Karly Rodriguez, who leads Singing Resistance, a group that vocalizes at local actions against ICE, was on hand to lead demonstrators in various iterations of calling out ICE, Citizens Bank, and the need to "love and protect our neighbors." (To the tune of "When the Saints Come Marching In") Even Stephen Miller got a mention. When I spoke to Rodriguez later, she told me that singing serves to "make actions more joyful." [Find them on Instagram]

Several cars passed by, honking their horns in approval. Someone yelled out of the window, "Abolish ICE!" On the pavement, some passersby shook their heads and either ignored demonstrators who tried to engage them or actively dismissed their efforts. Three young boys on their way to baseball practice stopped to talk with an activist and learn more. I asked the man offering the handouts how he felt when people rejected his overtures. "I just move on to the next person," he said matter-of-factly. Commenting on those who rebuffed him, he noted, "They don't want to make time for change."

As the group sang, "No human being will ever be illegal; All you fascists bound to lose," a pedestrian commented emphatically, "Yeah. f*ck ICE." Several people offered, "I'm glad you guys are protesting."

Wandering over, a middle-aged man asked, "What's the occasion?" When he was informed, he responded, "I don't have any money in Citizens Bank." Then pausing, he questioned, "Why should we be subsidizing immigrants?" He suggested that the FDIC should be monitoring the bank's activities. [GEOGroup and CoreCivic have been under the lens of lawsuits and investigations.] He didn't see the bank's complicity with ICE as a local issue and said he was more concerned about the empty storefronts down the block.

I had the opportunity to speak with Dr. Vivian E. Isom, who served as an assistant principal at a high school in Roosevelt, Long Island. She related a story about a student who was doing very well in his studies at her school. He was 17 years old. While he was walking with his brother, he was pulled off the street and into a car by ICE agents. Why him? He had brown skin. Then he was transported to Texas, where the school district's superintendent traveled to follow the case. The student had been living with his siblings and was undocumented. After his release from prison, he returned to Honduras, where his parents still live. Dr. Isom told me that, based on the student population's demographics, including a large Haitian community, "teachers were escorting kids home every day."

Before the event ended, a Blake for Congress advocate joined the group and spoke to individuals about his candidate. Several members of the local Bend the Arc chapter were present as well.

Lois Harr, who spearheaded the action (and led several previous ones), wrapped up the proceedings with, "We will be here again."

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