Like many Americans who have not yet surrendered their capacity for outrage, I've been haunted by the Jeffrey Epstein Affair. It refuses to go away not because corporate media wish to pursue it (they manifestly do not), but because it cuts to the rotten core of empire itself.

For years now, we've been promised the release of the Epstein files thousands of pages of testimony and hours of videotape implicating political leaders, judges, corporate moguls, Hollywood celebrities, and clergy. We're told they exist. We're also told by the very elites most likely ensnared that there's nothing to see here. The truth, however, seems closer to what insiders have whispered: that those files contain enough evidence to topple governments across the Western world.

What has especially caught my attention is the strange reluctance to release those files publicly, and the curious way the story itself has been managed. Instead of honest transparency, we have smoke screens: Epstein dies in custody under suspicious circumstances; Ghislaine Maxwell is shuffled quietly from high-security to minimum-security prison; Donald Trump alternately promises to release Epsteins files, then dismisses the whole thing as a hoax.

Why?

Because the evidence points not only to sexual predation, but to the use of sex, blackmail, and child trafficking as tools of statecraft involving not just corrupt billionaires, but also the intelligence agencies of the United States, Israel, and the United Kingdom.

Let's be clear: Jeffrey Epstein was no mere hedge fund manager. His wealth was largely unexplained, his client lists opaque. Multiple sources including Alexander Acosta, the U.S. Attorney who gave Epstein his infamous sweetheart deal in Florida have testified that Epstein belonged to intelligence. Acosta was told explicitly: back off, Epstein was above your pay grade.

But which intelligence service? All signs point to several.

Mossad (Israel): Ghislaine Maxwell's father, Robert Maxwell, was long known to be a Mossad asset. His daughter continued that role, serving as Epstein's partner in recruiting, grooming, and trafficking underaged girls. Several credible reports suggest Epstein and Maxwells operation doubled as a Mossad honey trap means of collecting dirt for purposes of blackmail on powerful Western leaders.

CIA (United States): Epstein's New York townhouse was reportedly wired floor to ceiling with hidden cameras. Who collected and stored that footage? Who protected him after each arrest threat? The CIA had both motive and opportunity: control through blackmail has always been central to its toolkit. (BTW, in her recent interview with Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanch, Ms. Maxwell denied that there were any recording devices in Epstein's New York mansion -- a claim that is easily refuted.)

MI6 (Britain): Epstein's circle overlapped heavily with British aristocracy, including Prince Andrew. The United Kingdom's intelligence services, like their American and Israeli counterparts, benefited from access to compromising materials and plausible deniability through private networks.

In other words, Epstein's operation was not an aberration. It was systemic private-public partnership between elites and intelligence agencies designed to entrap and control.

So where does Donald Trump fit in? The circumstantial evidence is overwhelming:

Friendship with Epstein: Trump himself admitted they were close. Photographs and flight logs confirm this. They partied together in the 1980s and 90s often in the presence of girls who were clearly underage. Connections to Organized Crime and Intelligence: Trump's mentor, Roy Cohn, was not just a Mafia lawyer but also a fixer with CIA ties. Trump inherited from Cohn both his ruthlessness and his network. The Access Hollywood and Carroll Cases: Trumps own recorded boasts of sexual assault, along with civil judgments against him for sexual abuse, demonstrate a pattern of predation that makes his involvement with Epsteins underage network plausible, even likely. Obstruction of Evidence: Trump promised as president to release the Epstein files but instead allowed the FBI to redact his own name from them. His sudden dismissal of the entire affair as a hoax is not the language of innocence but of guilt management. Ghislaine Maxwell's Treatment: Under Trump, Maxwell was moved to a lower-security facility and treated more like an informant than a convicted trafficker. Why? Perhaps because she knows too much, and her silence needed to be purchased with privileges.

Of course, defenders say all of this is only circumstantial. But American courts have long recognized that circumstantial evidence can be just as probative as direct evidence. After all, few crimes of power leave smoking guns. What we have instead are:

Patterns of association.

Unexplained wealth and protection.

Testimonies suppressed.

Defendants obstructing evidence.

Intelligence agencies circling like vultures.

These, taken together, paint a picture no less damning than a video recording.

What makes this affair explosive is not merely whether Donald Trump is guilty of pedophilia. It is that the entire Western systemWashington, London, Tel Aviv may be implicated in using sexual blackmail as a governing tool.

Ordinary people may not follow Russiagate, gerrymandering, or campaign finance reform. But they understand rape. They understand pedophilia. They understand that leaders who use children in blackmail operations have crossed a line that should end not only their careers but also the legitimacy of the system they serve.

If the Epstein files are ever released unredacted, the consequences could be revolutionary.

That is precisely why they remain hidden.

And precisely why we must demand their unveiling.

